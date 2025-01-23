CSN Hutten Charity Car Show in Support of Make-A-Wish Foundation

Vehicle Car Entry - Pre-Register to ensure your spot!
$25
This ticket is 1 Car Entry. Please keep this for day of event.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Become a Bronze Sponsor and enjoy valuable exposure! Your company will be promoted on our event’s social media and have its logo displayed on the event page.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Become a Silver Sponsor and boost your brand’s visibility! Your company will be featured on our event’s social media, listed on the event page, and recognized with a small lawn sign on the day of the event.
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
Become a Gold Sponsor and gain premium visibility! Your company will be featured on our event's social media, showcased on the event page, and highlighted with a large lawn sign at the event.
Platinum
$2,000
Become a Platinum Sponsor and maximize your exposure! Your company will be showcased on our event’s social media, featured on the event page, highlighted with a large lawn sign, and recognized with live sponsor mentions during the on-site radio broadcast.
Tier 1: Supporter
$25
We are very appreciative of any extra donations made towards Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Tier 2: Champion
$50
We are very appreciative of any extra donations made towards Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Tier 3: Super Hero
$100
We are very appreciative of any extra donations made towards Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Add a donation for CSN Hutten
$
