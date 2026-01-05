CSW70 NYC - Jobs for Girls: Leveraging AI to Match Young People with Better Careers

Hosted by
About this event
New York, NY 10012
Active University Card to be shown at door.
Friends of BacharLorai (Previous Attendees)
Group tickets for our partners, including student clubs, event partners, speakers' organizations.
Includes access for up to 5 student representatives to attend the panel, engage with speakers, and connect with partner organizations.
Active University Card to be shown at door.
Contact [email protected] for more information
Priority entry, reserved front-row seating, reserved access to speakers and proceeds to our youth programs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!