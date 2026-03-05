<p>Guilt "How do I feel?" Part 1</p>

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About this event
This workshop offers a gentle and safe space where family caregivers can explore guilt, a common but often difficult to name feeling. The goal is to help each person recognize their emotions, understand where they come from.
This workshop accompanies family caregivers in taking action. After exploring the emotions related to guilt, this second meeting offers concrete ways to calm, transform and reposition guilt in a softer and more realistic framework. The goal is to help each person leave with simple tools, adapted to the reality of DI‑TSA, and above all applicable in daily life.
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