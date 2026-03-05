Les Aidants du Haut-Saint-Laurent (LAHSL)

Hosted by

Les Aidants du Haut-Saint-Laurent (LAHSL)

About this event

<p>Guilt "How do I feel?" Part 1</p>

23 Rang Ste Anne

Saint-Chrysostome, QC J0S 1R0, Canada

Partie 1 : Comment je me sens ?
Free

This workshop offers a gentle and safe space where family caregivers can explore guilt, a common but often difficult to name feeling. The goal is to help each person recognize their emotions, understand where they come from.

Partie 2 : Qu'est ce que j'en fais ? Comment l'apaisé ?
Free

This workshop accompanies family caregivers in taking action. After exploring the emotions related to guilt, this second meeting offers concrete ways to calm, transform and reposition guilt in a softer and more realistic framework. The goal is to help each person leave with simple tools, adapted to the reality of DI‑TSA, and above all applicable in daily life.

Part 1: How do I feel?
Free
This workshop provides a gentle and safe space where caregivers can explore guilt, a common but often difficult-to-name emotion. The goal is to help everyone recognize their emotions and understand where they come from.
Part 2: What do I do with it? How do I calm it down?
Free
This workshop supports caregivers in taking action. After exploring emotions related to guilt, this second session offers concrete ways to ease, transform, and reframe guilt in a gentler and more realistic light. The goal is to help everyone leave with simple tools that are tailored to the reality of DI-TSA and, above all, applicable in everyday life.
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