<p>Guilt "How do I feel?" Part 1</p>

This workshop supports caregivers in taking action. After exploring emotions related to guilt, this second session offers concrete ways to ease, transform, and reframe guilt in a gentler and more realistic light. The goal is to help everyone leave with simple tools that are tailored to the reality of DI-TSA and, above all, applicable in everyday life.

This workshop supports caregivers in taking action. After exploring emotions related to guilt, this second session offers concrete ways to ease, transform, and reframe guilt in a gentler and more realistic light. The goal is to help everyone leave with simple tools that are tailored to the reality of DI-TSA and, above all, applicable in everyday life.

More details...