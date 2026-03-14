Cultivate Art Commons

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Cultivate Art Commons

About the memberships

Cultivate Art Commons' Memberships

General Membership
$40

Valid until August 5, 2027

General Memberships Include:

  • Voting Rights at Annual General Meeting
  • Exhibition Opportunities in Members' Show & Sale and Annual Juried Exhibition
  • Inclusion in Membership Directory
  • Feature in Members’ Newsletter
  • Discounted New Media Workspace Rentals
  • Participation in Members' Only Programming

General Memberships are an affordable way for practicing artists, arts administrators, students, families, and anyone interested in the arts to connect with and support Cultivate Art Commons.

Student/Senior/Underemployed Membership
$25

Valid until August 5, 2027

Student/Senior/Underemployed Memberships Include:

  • Voting Rights at Annual General Meeting
  • Exhibition Opportunities in Members' Show & Sale and Annual Juried Exhibition
  • Inclusion in Membership Directory
  • Feature in Members’ Newsletter
  • Discounted New Media Workspace Rentals
  • Participation in Members' Only Programming

General Memberships are an affordable way for practicing artists, arts administrators, students, families, and anyone interested in the arts to connect with and support Cultivate Art Commons.

Family Membership
$60

Valid until August 5, 2027

Family Memberships Include:

  • Voting Rights at Annual General Meeting
  • Exhibition Opportunities in Members' Show & Sale and Annual Juried Exhibition
  • Inclusion in Membership Directory
  • Feature in Members’ Newsletter
  • Discounted New Media Workspace Rentals
  • Participation in Members' Only Programming

General Memberships are an affordable way for practicing artists, arts administrators, students, families, and anyone interested in the arts to connect with and support Cultivate Art Commons.

Union Gallery Joint – General Membership
$60

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes General Membership Benefits Plus:

  • Subscription to Union Gallery Newsletter 
  • Exhibition Opportunities at Union Gallery 
  • Invitations to all Special Events, Exhibitions, & Openings 
  • Access to Union Gallery's Resource Library
  • Participation Opportunities in Mentorship Programs

Double the community, one simple membership—our Joint Memberships connect you with both Cultivate Art Commons and Union Gallery in one easy step.

Union Gallery Joint – Student/Senior/Underemployed Membershi
$30

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes General Membership Benefits Plus:

  • Subscription to Union Gallery Newsletter 
  • Exhibition Opportunities at Union Gallery 
  • Invitations to all Special Events, Exhibitions, & Openings 
  • Access to Union Gallery's Resource Library
  • Participation Opportunities in Mentorship Programs

Double the community, one simple membership—our Joint Memberships connect you with both Cultivate Art Commons and Union Gallery in one easy step.

Cultivate Membership
$75

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes General Membership Benefits Plus:

  • Cultivate Membership – Discounts on Merchandise
Nurture Membership
$100

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes General Membership Benefits Plus:

  • Cultivate Membership - Discounts on Merchandise
  • Nurture Membership -Annual Private Guided Tour by Cultivate Art Commons Staff
Support Membership
$200

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes General Membership Benefits Plus:

  • Cultivate Membership - Discounts on Merchandise
  • Nurture Membership -Annual Private Guided Tour by Cultivate Art Commons Staff
  • Support Membership - Discounts on Venue Rentals and a Special Edition Print
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