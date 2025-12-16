2026 Cultivate Festival

Hosted by
Newtonville, ON L0A 1J0, Canada
Pitch your tent in an open field and embrace the unplugged life. These are walk-in sites.
No cars, no frills, just you, your gear, and the sky above. A 5-minute walk from parking, tops. We will provide hand carts and helping hands to get you where you are going.
Camping is for two nights, starting on Sept. 25th.
Please note, all campers on your site will need festival passes, but will not require additional camping passes.
All campers will need to be identified in advance.
Camping pass holders have access to exclusive late night campfire programming, breakfast at Haute Goat, morning YOGA and 200 acres to explore!
This ticket gets you a place to park your vehicle over night and stay in it.
Vehicle Camping is for two nights, starting on Sept. 25th.
Please note, all campers in your vehicke will need festival passes, but will not require additional camping passes.
All campers will need to be identified in advance.
Vehicle camping pass holders have access to exclusive late night campfire programming, breakfast at Haute Goat, morning YOGA and 200 acres to explore!
Small Trailer Camping (Under 20 ft)
Perfect for vans and compact trailers.
Drop your trailer in our designated area next to the parking lot, then move your vehicle to free parking just steps away. No hookups; just convenience.
Camping is for two nights, starting on Sept. 25th.
Please note, all campers on your site will need festival passes, but will not require additional camping passes.
All campers will need to be identified in advance.
