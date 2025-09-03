Cultivate Festival Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
An unforgettable evening at home: cocktails by Jeff Bray, oysters by Zak Copeland, and music by Kyler Tapscott.
Dates to be determined and mutually agreed upon by all parties.
Value: $1,500 | Minimum Bid: $500
Pizza for 20 with wine from The Grange and live music presented by Cultivate at Haute Goat Farm.
Dates to be determined and mutually agreed upon by all parties.
Value: $1,500 | Minimum Bid: $500
A birthday party for 20 kids: wood fired pizza, shmurgling with goats, drinks, and veggies.
Dates to be determined and mutually agreed upon by all parties.
Value: $1,000 | Minimum Bid: $500
Indulge with a luxury day at Ste. Anne’s Spa for two, with treatments and relaxation included.
Value: $1,000 | Minimum Bid: $500
Official autographed William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.
Value: $500 | Minimum Bid: $250
A full year of YMCA Northumberland membership for up to five people. Includes fitness programs, pool access, recreation, and child minding.
Value: $1,828.34 | Minimum Bid: $500
Includes paddleboard, backpack, pump, paddle, leash, and waterproof bag. Lightweight and durable, perfect for lakes and rivers.
Value: $650 | Minimum Bid: $325
12 rounds of golf with a cart, plus a $100 dining gift card at The Mill in Cobourg.
Value: $640 | Minimum Bid: $280
Enjoy two tickets to the Capitol Theatre in Port Hope. Choose between the festive “Naughty” or “Nice” holiday version for a night of memorable entertainment.
Value: $80 | Minimum Bid: $40
A Denver DD44 acoustic guitar with gig bag, signed by Canadian folk-rock trio Elliott BROOD.
Value: $300 | Minimum Bid: $125
Treat youself to a soothing Hydration Facial, featuring deep pore cleasnsing, exfoliation, and extractions followed by a calming facial serum massage. This rejuvenating treatment boosts circulation, relaxes the nervous system, and helps you truly unwind -- all using a natural, Canadian-made skincare line. A beautiful way to care for your skin and soul.
Value: $100 | Minimum Bid: $50
Enjoy a relaxing reflexology session, where gentle finger and thumb pressure is applied to specific reflex points on the feet -- cach corresponding to different organs, glands, and areas of the body. This holistic technique helps improve circulation, shift the body from stress (sympathic mode) to deep rest (parasympathetic state) and supports natural healing and balance. A calming experience for both body and mind.
Value: $95 | Minimum Bid: $50
Experience a 1-hour Fascial Stretch Therapy (FST) session-- an assisted stretching treatment that uses slow, gentle movements to improve mobility, reduce stiffnesss, and help you move and feel better. Think of all the benefits of yoga, in an environment as relaxing as a massage. As a trained Chiropractor, Stephanie brings expertise in the management of muscles, joints and nerves from head to toe, supporting your overall well-being. A restorative session perfect for releasing tension and regaining freedom of movement.
Value: $110| Minimum Bid: $50
Realign and refresh with an initial chiropractic assessment plus three adjustments at Whale Family Chiropractic. A thoughtful step toward improved wellness.
Value: $225 | Minimum Bid: $50
Upgrade your wardrobe with stylish, quality pieces from G. Facey Clothing. A perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.
Value: $50 | Minimum Bid: $25
Two-night stay in a private apartment at Headwaters Farm. Includes fresh eggs and homemade bagels.
Dates to be determined and mutually agreed upon by all parties.
Value: $350 | Minimum Bid: $175
Shop fresh, local, and artisanal goods at Milly’s Market with this $50 gift card. A treat for food lovers.
Value: $50 | Minimum Bid: $25
Add warmth and style to your home with Penney & Co.’s timeless décor and design pieces.
Value: $25 | Minimum Bid: $10
Enjoy classic food and craft drinks with a $100 gift card (2 x $50) to Arthur’s Pub in Cobourg.
Value: $100 | Minimum Bid: $50
This $135 skincare set includes Daily Detox Cleanser, Hale Derma Spray, and EltaMD UV Sport SPF 50. Canadian-made and dermatologist-approved for glowing skin.
Value: $135 | Minimum Bid: $60
Relax with a 60-minute float therapy session plus a 30-minute “Fire & Ice” sauna/cold plunge cycle. A $155 holistic wellness experience.
Value: $155 | Minimum Bid: $75
Six artisan chocolate bars featuring Northumberland-grown ingredients, plus stories about the farmers who produced them.
Value: $50 | Minimum Bid: $25
Two passes to Uxbridge’s Springtide Festival — a full weekend of diverse music and community.
Value: $200 | Minimum Bid: $50
Two weekend passes ($198), plus a VFF T-shirt ($25) and canvas beach bag ($20).
Value: $243 | Minimum Bid: $100
Coleman cooler filled with 24 beers from local breweries.
Value: $250 | Minimum Bid: $125
Professional vehicle detailing package at Cobourg Nissan. Drive away in a spotless car.
Value: $300 | Minimum Bid: $100
Dine at Cobourg’s Cucina Urbana, known for authentic Italian cuisine and lakeside charm.
Value: $100 | Minimum Bid: $50
It’s almost ski season! Get started at Brimacombe, our local ski hill.
Value: $120 | Minimum Bid: $50
