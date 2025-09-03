eventClosed

Cultivate Festival Silent Auction 2025

5 Bramley St N, Port Hope, ON L1A 3K7, Canada

Cocktails & Oysters Party for 20
Cocktails & Oysters Party for 20
CA$500

An unforgettable evening at home: cocktails by Jeff Bray, oysters by Zak Copeland, and music by Kyler Tapscott.


Dates to be determined and mutually agreed upon by all parties.

Value: $1,500 | Minimum Bid: $500

Pizza Party at Haute Goat
Pizza Party at Haute Goat
CA$500

Pizza for 20 with wine from The Grange and live music presented by Cultivate at Haute Goat Farm.


Dates to be determined and mutually agreed upon by all parties.


Value: $1,500 | Minimum Bid: $500

Haute Goat Kids Birthday Party Package
Haute Goat Kids Birthday Party Package
CA$500

A birthday party for 20 kids: wood fired pizza, shmurgling with goats, drinks, and veggies.


Dates to be determined and mutually agreed upon by all parties.

Value: $1,000 | Minimum Bid: $500

Ste. Anne's Spa – Day for Two
Ste. Anne’s Spa – Day for Two
CA$500

Indulge with a luxury day at Ste. Anne’s Spa for two, with treatments and relaxation included.

Value: $1,000 | Minimum Bid: $500

Signed Nylander Jersey
Signed Nylander Jersey
CA$250

Official autographed William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.


Value: $500 | Minimum Bid: $250

YMCA – Annual Family/Group Membership
YMCA – Annual Family/Group Membership
CA$500

A full year of YMCA Northumberland membership for up to five people. Includes fitness programs, pool access, recreation, and child minding.


Value: $1,828.34 | Minimum Bid: $500

Play It Again Sports – Scout 9.2 Paddleboard Package
Play It Again Sports – Scout 9.2 Paddleboard Package
CA$325

Includes paddleboard, backpack, pump, paddle, leash, and waterproof bag. Lightweight and durable, perfect for lakes and rivers.

Value: $650 | Minimum Bid: $325

The Mill – Golf & Dining Package
The Mill – Golf & Dining Package
CA$280

12 rounds of golf with a cart, plus a $100 dining gift card at The Mill in Cobourg.

Value: $640 | Minimum Bid: $280

Capitol Theatre Tickets (Pair)
Capitol Theatre Tickets (Pair)
CA$40

Enjoy two tickets to the Capitol Theatre in Port Hope. Choose between the festive “Naughty” or “Nice” holiday version for a night of memorable entertainment.


Value: $80 | Minimum Bid: $40


Elliott BROOD Signed Guitar
Elliott BROOD Signed Guitar
CA$125

A Denver DD44 acoustic guitar with gig bag, signed by Canadian folk-rock trio Elliott BROOD.

Value: $300 | Minimum Bid: $125

Riverlines Studio – Hydration Facial Session with Angelica
Riverlines Studio – Hydration Facial Session with Angelica
CA$50

Treat youself to a soothing Hydration Facial, featuring deep pore cleasnsing, exfoliation, and extractions followed by a calming facial serum massage. This rejuvenating treatment boosts circulation, relaxes the nervous system, and helps you truly unwind -- all using a natural, Canadian-made skincare line. A beautiful way to care for your skin and soul.

Value: $100 | Minimum Bid: $50

Riverlines Studio – Reflexology Session with Tannice
Riverlines Studio – Reflexology Session with Tannice
CA$50

Enjoy a relaxing reflexology session, where gentle finger and thumb pressure is applied to specific reflex points on the feet -- cach corresponding to different organs, glands, and areas of the body. This holistic technique helps improve circulation, shift the body from stress (sympathic mode) to deep rest (parasympathetic state) and supports natural healing and balance. A calming experience for both body and mind.

Value: $95 | Minimum Bid: $50

Riverlines Studio – 60 minute Fascial Stretch Treatment with
Riverlines Studio – 60 minute Fascial Stretch Treatment with
CA$50

Experience a 1-hour Fascial Stretch Therapy (FST) session-- an assisted stretching treatment that uses slow, gentle movements to improve mobility, reduce stiffnesss, and help you move and feel better. Think of all the benefits of yoga, in an environment as relaxing as a massage. As a trained Chiropractor, Stephanie brings expertise in the management of muscles, joints and nerves from head to toe, supporting your overall well-being. A restorative session perfect for releasing tension and regaining freedom of movement.

Value: $110| Minimum Bid: $50

Whale Family Chiropractic Package
Whale Family Chiropractic Package
CA$50

Realign and refresh with an initial chiropractic assessment plus three adjustments at Whale Family Chiropractic. A thoughtful step toward improved wellness.
Value: $225 | Minimum Bid: $50

G. Facey Clothing – $50 Gift Certificate
G. Facey Clothing – $50 Gift Certificate
CA$25

Upgrade your wardrobe with stylish, quality pieces from G. Facey Clothing. A perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

Value: $50 | Minimum Bid: $25

Weekend Farmstay at Headwaters Farm
Weekend Farmstay at Headwaters Farm
CA$175

Two-night stay in a private apartment at Headwaters Farm. Includes fresh eggs and homemade bagels.

Dates to be determined and mutually agreed upon by all parties.


Value: $350 | Minimum Bid: $175

Milly's Market – $50 Gift Certificate
Milly’s Market – $50 Gift Certificate
CA$25

Shop fresh, local, and artisanal goods at Milly’s Market with this $50 gift card. A treat for food lovers.

Value: $50 | Minimum Bid: $25

Penney & Co. Gift Certificate
Penney & Co. Gift Certificate
CA$10

Add warmth and style to your home with Penney & Co.’s timeless décor and design pieces.

Value: $25 | Minimum Bid: $10

Arthur's Pub – $100 Gift Certificate
Arthur’s Pub – $100 Gift Certificate
CA$50

Enjoy classic food and craft drinks with a $100 gift card (2 x $50) to Arthur’s Pub in Cobourg.

Value: $100 | Minimum Bid: $50

Victoria Park Medispa – Radiant Skin Essentials Kit
Victoria Park Medispa – Radiant Skin Essentials Kit
CA$60

This $135 skincare set includes Daily Detox Cleanser, Hale Derma Spray, and EltaMD UV Sport SPF 50. Canadian-made and dermatologist-approved for glowing skin.


Value: $135 | Minimum Bid: $60


Mindful Meridians Date Package for Two
Mindful Meridians Date Package for Two
CA$75

Relax with a 60-minute float therapy session plus a 30-minute “Fire & Ice” sauna/cold plunge cycle. A $155 holistic wellness experience.

Value: $155 | Minimum Bid: $75

Centre & Main Chocolate Co. – Taste of Northumberland Box
Centre & Main Chocolate Co. – Taste of Northumberland Box
CA$25

Six artisan chocolate bars featuring Northumberland-grown ingredients, plus stories about the farmers who produced them.


Value: $50 | Minimum Bid: $25

Springtide Music Festival – 2 Weekend Passes
Springtide Music Festival – 2 Weekend Passes
CA$50

Two passes to Uxbridge’s Springtide Festival — a full weekend of diverse music and community.

Value: $200 | Minimum Bid: $50

Vintage Film Festival Package
Vintage Film Festival Package
CA$100

Two weekend passes ($198), plus a VFF T-shirt ($25) and canvas beach bag ($20).

Value: $243 | Minimum Bid: $100

Local Beer Cooler
Local Beer Cooler
CA$125

Coleman cooler filled with 24 beers from local breweries.

Value: $250 | Minimum Bid: $125

Cobourg Nissan – Car Detailing
Cobourg Nissan – Car Detailing
CA$100

Professional vehicle detailing package at Cobourg Nissan. Drive away in a spotless car.


Value: $300 | Minimum Bid: $100

Cucina Urbana – $100 Gift Certificate
Cucina Urbana – $100 Gift Certificate
CA$50

Dine at Cobourg’s Cucina Urbana, known for authentic Italian cuisine and lakeside charm.


Value: $100 | Minimum Bid: $50

2 Brimacombe Lift Passes
2 Brimacombe Lift Passes
CA$50

It’s almost ski season! Get started at Brimacombe, our local ski hill.


Value: $120 | Minimum Bid: $50

