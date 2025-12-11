Windsor Telugu Association

Hosted by

Windsor Telugu Association

About this event

Cultural Registrations - Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026

WFCU Centre

8787 McHugh St, Windsor, ON N8S 0A1, Canada

KIDS - Celebrate Culture, Celebrate You!
Free

We invite participants - kids & teens– to showcase their talent at Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026! Whether it’s music, dance, drama, or any cultural performance, this is your chance to shine. Register now to be part of our vibrant festival, share your skills, and celebrate with the community. Everyone is welcome – let’s make this Sankranthi a joyful celebration of talent, tradition, and togetherness!

ADULTS - Celebrate Culture, Celebrate You!
$15

We invite participants - Adults – to showcase their talent at Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026! Whether it’s music, dance, drama, or any cultural performance, this is your chance to shine. Register now to be part of our vibrant festival, share your skills, and celebrate with the community. Everyone is welcome – let’s make this Sankranthi a joyful celebration of talent, tradition, and togetherness!

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