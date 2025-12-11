Cultural Registrations - Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026

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8787 McHugh St, Windsor, ON N8S 0A1, Canada
We invite participants - kids & teens– to showcase their talent at Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026! Whether it’s music, dance, drama, or any cultural performance, this is your chance to shine. Register now to be part of our vibrant festival, share your skills, and celebrate with the community. Everyone is welcome – let’s make this Sankranthi a joyful celebration of talent, tradition, and togetherness!
We invite participants - Adults – to showcase their talent at Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026! Whether it’s music, dance, drama, or any cultural performance, this is your chance to shine. Register now to be part of our vibrant festival, share your skills, and celebrate with the community. Everyone is welcome – let’s make this Sankranthi a joyful celebration of talent, tradition, and togetherness!
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