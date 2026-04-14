culturecapital: showdown!

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About this event
Thank you for supporting this production of culturecapital by purchasing this $30 ticket. Your slightly higher ticket fee helps us to offer a reduced rate for other folks. We appreciate your support towards Curtain Razors goal to make all productions affordable for a wide array of audience members.
Thank you so much for your purchase!
We have 15 tickets available at this economy rate for culturecapital. If you would benefit from this reduced ticket price, please feel free to book at this rate!
We have 10 free tickets available for this performance. If the other ticket prices offered are prohibitive to your attendance, we welcome you to book this ticket.
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