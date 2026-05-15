Critical Distance Centre for Curators

Hosted by

Critical Distance Centre for Curators

About this event

Curating the Village

Friday June 26 — Sessions at Theatre Direct (In-person)
Free

Both evening sessions will be taking place in-person at Theatre Direct (1 Wiltshire Ave Unit 127, Toronto, ON M6N 2V7)


Program Schedule

6:15 – 7:15 PM

Session 1: Indu Vashist

Theatre Direct - Studio H

Registration Required


Take Care of Yourself: Somatic Movement for Artists and Cultural Workers

A guided movement session inviting participants to connect body, mind, and land through mindful practice. The session explores proprioception (the body’s sense of movement and position), interoception (awareness of internal sensations), exteroception (sensitivity to external stimuli), and nociception (the perception of pain) as pathways toward integration, presence, and care. Registration required.



7:30 – 8:00 PM

Session 2: Mark Reinhart

1, 2, 3 (are you ready)

Registration not Required


A performance-in-process combining movement, sound, stillness, and storytelling as a reflection on—and an archive of—caring for a mother through illness and death.

Saturday June 27 — Sessions at Critical Distance (In-person)
Free

Full day sessions will be taking place at Critical Distance Centre For Curators, (401 Richmond Street West, Suite 122).

Please note: Saturday programming includes FREE onsite childcare, a shared meal, and hybrid participation options to support caregiver access.


10:00 – 10:30 AM Arrival + Coffee / Tea / Light Snacks


On the Walls + Throughout the Space

Michelle Wilson

44.4 Mother/Artist Collective

Shira Leuchter

Renée Anne Bouffard-McManus

Maryna Salagub

Amanda White & Zoë Heyn-Jones (Creative Food Research Collaboratory)


Critical Distance Centre for Curators — publications + reading materials


10:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Session 3: Concurrent Workshops


Janet Hinkle

Their Own Words

A participatory visual art workshop and installation inviting community members of all ages and skill levels to connect, play, and create alongside caregivers, care partners, and those we care for. Participants share experiences in a relaxed environment while exploring themes related to caregiving through collective making and conversation.


Ebru Winegard

Weaving Connections: A Creative Pause for Caregivers

A hands-on weaving session inviting caregivers to slow down, connect, and create using upcycled and everyday materials. Participants explore simple techniques while transforming fabric scraps and found objects into handmade pieces. The workshop emphasizes relaxation, creativity, and community, offering a supportive space for sharing stories and experiences. No prior experience is needed.

Saturday June 27 — Afternoon Sessions (In Person + Hybrid)
Free

Full day sessions will be taking place at Critical Distance Centre For Curators, (401 Richmond Street West, Suite 122).


Seating is on a first come first served basis.


Please note: Saturday programming includes FREE onsite childcare, a shared meal, and hybrid participation options to support caregiver access.


Hybrid access available for the afternoon sessions (12:15—4:30 PM) taking place at Critical Distance Centre for Curators.

Registration required.


All afternoon sessions will take place live at Critical Distance Centre for Curators, with Zoom access available for remote participants.


Program Schedule

View the full program schedule here:

https://criticaldistance.ca/assets/2026/05/Curating-the-Village_schedule.pdf

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