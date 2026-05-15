Curating the Village

About this event
Both evening sessions will be taking place in-person at Theatre Direct (1 Wiltshire Ave Unit 127, Toronto, ON M6N 2V7)
Program Schedule
6:15 – 7:15 PM
Session 1: Indu Vashist
Theatre Direct - Studio H
Registration Required
Take Care of Yourself: Somatic Movement for Artists and Cultural Workers
A guided movement session inviting participants to connect body, mind, and land through mindful practice. The session explores proprioception (the body’s sense of movement and position), interoception (awareness of internal sensations), exteroception (sensitivity to external stimuli), and nociception (the perception of pain) as pathways toward integration, presence, and care. Registration required.
7:30 – 8:00 PM
Session 2: Mark Reinhart
1, 2, 3 (are you ready)
Registration not Required
A performance-in-process combining movement, sound, stillness, and storytelling as a reflection on—and an archive of—caring for a mother through illness and death.
Full day sessions will be taking place at Critical Distance Centre For Curators, (401 Richmond Street West, Suite 122).
Please note: Saturday programming includes FREE onsite childcare, a shared meal, and hybrid participation options to support caregiver access.
10:00 – 10:30 AM Arrival + Coffee / Tea / Light Snacks
On the Walls + Throughout the Space
Michelle Wilson
44.4 Mother/Artist Collective
Shira Leuchter
Renée Anne Bouffard-McManus
Maryna Salagub
Amanda White & Zoë Heyn-Jones (Creative Food Research Collaboratory)
Critical Distance Centre for Curators — publications + reading materials
10:30 AM – 11:45 AM
Session 3: Concurrent Workshops
Janet Hinkle
Their Own Words
A participatory visual art workshop and installation inviting community members of all ages and skill levels to connect, play, and create alongside caregivers, care partners, and those we care for. Participants share experiences in a relaxed environment while exploring themes related to caregiving through collective making and conversation.
Ebru Winegard
Weaving Connections: A Creative Pause for Caregivers
A hands-on weaving session inviting caregivers to slow down, connect, and create using upcycled and everyday materials. Participants explore simple techniques while transforming fabric scraps and found objects into handmade pieces. The workshop emphasizes relaxation, creativity, and community, offering a supportive space for sharing stories and experiences. No prior experience is needed.
Full day sessions will be taking place at Critical Distance Centre For Curators, (401 Richmond Street West, Suite 122).
Seating is on a first come first served basis.
Please note: Saturday programming includes FREE onsite childcare, a shared meal, and hybrid participation options to support caregiver access.
Hybrid access available for the afternoon sessions (12:15—4:30 PM) taking place at Critical Distance Centre for Curators.
Registration required.
All afternoon sessions will take place live at Critical Distance Centre for Curators, with Zoom access available for remote participants.
Program Schedule
View the full program schedule here:
https://criticaldistance.ca/assets/2026/05/Curating-the-Village_schedule.pdf
$
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