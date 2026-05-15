Curating the Village

Full day sessions will be taking place at Critical Distance Centre For Curators, (401 Richmond Street West, Suite 122).

Please note: Saturday programming includes FREE onsite childcare, a shared meal, and hybrid participation options to support caregiver access.





10:00 – 10:30 AM Arrival + Coffee / Tea / Light Snacks





On the Walls + Throughout the Space

Michelle Wilson

44.4 Mother/Artist Collective

Shira Leuchter

Renée Anne Bouffard-McManus

Maryna Salagub

Amanda White & Zoë Heyn-Jones (Creative Food Research Collaboratory)





Critical Distance Centre for Curators — publications + reading materials





10:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Session 3: Concurrent Workshops





Janet Hinkle

Their Own Words

A participatory visual art workshop and installation inviting community members of all ages and skill levels to connect, play, and create alongside caregivers, care partners, and those we care for. Participants share experiences in a relaxed environment while exploring themes related to caregiving through collective making and conversation.





Ebru Winegard

Weaving Connections: A Creative Pause for Caregivers

A hands-on weaving session inviting caregivers to slow down, connect, and create using upcycled and everyday materials. Participants explore simple techniques while transforming fabric scraps and found objects into handmade pieces. The workshop emphasizes relaxation, creativity, and community, offering a supportive space for sharing stories and experiences. No prior experience is needed.