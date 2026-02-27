Silver Spotlight Theatre Inc.

Curtain Call - A Silver Spotlight Theatre Celebration

Marconi Club of London - 120 Clarke Rd

London, ON N5W 5E1, Canada

Member - Single Ticket - General Admission
$50

YOU MUST BE A CURRENT MEMBER OF SSTI TO PURCHASE THIS TICKET LEVEL


A SEPARATE LINK TO PURCHASE A MEMBERSHIP ONLINE WILL BE PROVIDED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL SHOULD YOU WISH TO BECOME A MEMBER AND PURCHASE THIS LEVEL.


MEMBERSHIP IS $25 PER CALENDAR YEAR.


Includes Dinner: Lasagna, Salad & Dessert, Coffee/Tea and Pop.


Vegetarian and Gluten Free options will be available.


Non-Member Single Ticket - General Admission
$60

THIS TICKET LEVEL IS FOR NON-MEMBERS OF SSTI


Includes Dinner: Lasagna, Salad & Dessert, Coffee/Tea and Pop.


Vegetarian and Gluten Free options will be available.


Member - Reserved Table of 8
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

ALL ATTENDEES MUST BE A CURRENT MEMBER OF SSTI


The table will be registered under the purchaser's name. Please let your guests know. You will be emailed 8 separate tickets to distribute to your guests. You do not need to arrive as one group


Includes Dinner: Lasagna, Salad & Dessert, Coffee/Tea and Pop.


Vegetarian and Gluten Free options will be available.


