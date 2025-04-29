Custom Legacy Signs

Add a meaningful touch to your Legacy Run/Walk experience with a custom sign dedicated in memory of a loved one. Your personalized sign will be placed along the event route, creating a heartfelt tribute as participants walk or run in their honour. Legacy Signs are a meaningful way to honour your loved one’s memory—whether you're attending in person or supporting from afar. They offer a heartfelt way to stay connected and be part of the experience. After the event, you’re welcome to remove your sign and take it home as a keepsake.

