CVFDC Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 1
Get your foot in the door and stay in the loop! This tier is for those who want to roll up their sleeves and help our club grow. You’ll receive updates on all club events and exclusive invites to volunteer days where you can help shape the future of our local courses.
Renews yearly on: March 1
Fuel the flight of disc sports in the Columbia Valley. Your $25 contribution is a direct investment in the ground we play on. These funds are dedicated to course maintenance, the development of new courses, and providing the infrastructure needed to host the events that grow our sports.
What's included?
Renews yearly on: March 1
The same benefits of the core membership.... but for a younger generation!
For ages 0-18
No expiration
Be the bedrock of our club. The Founding Membership is a one-time, lifetime commitment for those who believe in the long-term vision of disc golf in the Valley. As an inaugural donor, your $500 provides the essential "seed capital" we need to get off the ground. You aren't just joining a club; you are building a legacy that will serve players for generations to come.
Pay once, and receive the benefits of our yearly membership every year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!