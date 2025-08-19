CVMC Central Ontario's Silent Auction

If you're in search of the ultimate waterproof and comfortable riding gloves, look no further than Gryphon Moto's textile motorcycle gloves. Designed with a reinforced leather palm featuring silicone printing, these gloves ensure a secure grip even in the wettest conditions. The pre-curved fingers enhance comfort during long rides, while the gloves are also touchscreen compatible, allowing you to use your devices without removing them. Constructed with a durable 750D outer shell, these gloves incorporate a Hipora waterproof membrane to keep your hands dry in inclement weather. Safety is paramount, which is why they include reflective 3M Scotchlite® elements for increased visibility. Additionally, these gloves are CE Level 1 certified, ensuring they meet high safety standards. The zipper wrist closure provides a snug fit, while the double-layered leather palm and silicone printed surface offer both durability and grip, making them an essential accessory for any motorcyclist.