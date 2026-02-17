Ride to Remember and Renew

About this event
Fergus, ON N1M 0A1, Canada
10k Ride: 11:00am start time. Enjoy a family friendly 10k ride on the Trailway & scenic Trestle Bridge trail with snacks, family activities, and lunch. Please register each member of the family. Under 5 is free.
50k Ride: 9:30am start time. Enjoy a 50k gravel ride on the Trailway and back roads with rest stops, snacks, and lunch.
75k Ride: 9:00am start time. Enjoy a challenging 75k gravel ride incorporating crossing scenic rural bridges over the Grand River, including timely refreshment stops with rest stops, snacks, and lunch.
100k Ride: 8:00am start time. Enjoy a challenging 100k gravel ride incorporating crossing scenic rural bridges over the Grand River, including timely refreshment stops with rest stops, snacks, and lunch.
Choose this ticket if you would like to volunteer for our inaugural Cycle ride, Ride Remember Renew.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!