Aboyne Rural Hospice & Elora Cataract Trailway Association

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Aboyne Rural Hospice & Elora Cataract Trailway Association

About this event

Ride to Remember and Renew

0536 Wellington Rd 18

Fergus, ON N1M 0A1, Canada

10K Registration Fee
$10

10k Ride: 11:00am start time. Enjoy a family friendly 10k ride on the Trailway & scenic Trestle Bridge trail with snacks, family activities, and  lunch. Please register each member of the family. Under 5 is free.

50k Registration fee
$50

50k Ride: 9:30am start time. Enjoy a 50k gravel ride on the Trailway and back roads with rest stops, snacks, and lunch.

75k Registration fee
$75

75k Ride: 9:00am start time. Enjoy a challenging 75k gravel ride incorporating crossing scenic rural bridges over the Grand River, including timely refreshment stops  with rest stops, snacks, and lunch.

100k Registration fee
$100

100k Ride: 8:00am start time. Enjoy a challenging 100k gravel ride incorporating crossing scenic rural bridges over the Grand River, including timely refreshment stops  with rest stops, snacks, and lunch.

Volunteer
Free

Choose this ticket if you would like to volunteer for our inaugural Cycle ride, Ride Remember Renew.

Add a donation for Aboyne Rural Hospice & Elora Cataract Trailway Association

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