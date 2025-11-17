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About this event
This ticket directly supports the mission of 9e vie and the first edition of Cycle Neuf. It includes full access to the evening, exhibition, silent auction, oysters, and beverages. Your contribution helps to promote circularity and encourage local creativity!
For those who wish to be part of our event and discover the Cycle Neuf universe while supporting the event according to their means.
Access to the evening, exhibition, and auction. Your presence is greatly appreciated!
To allow everyone to experience Cycle Neuf. Access to the evening, exhibition, and silent auction. This ticket ensures that the event remains inclusive, while contributing to our mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!