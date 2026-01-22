CYD Center

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CYD Center

About this event

CYD Community Iftar 2026

3855 A Boul. Saint-Jean

Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9G 1X2, Canada

Early Bird - General Entry
$45

1 left!

Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.

Early Bird - Kids Entry (4-12 years old)
$20

1 left!

Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.

General Entry
$50

1 left!

Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.

Student entry
$40

1 left!

Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.

Kids Entry (4-12 years old)
$25

1 left!

Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.

Kids entry (under 3 years old)
Free

1 left!

Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.

Table of 5 people
$200

1 left!

This ticket allows for 5 people to join.

Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.

Add a donation for CYD Center

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