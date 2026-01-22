CYD Community Iftar 2026

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About this event
1 left!
Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.
1 left!
Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.
1 left!
Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.
1 left!
Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.
1 left!
Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.
1 left!
Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.
1 left!
This ticket allows for 5 people to join.
Includes drinks, appetizers to break your fast, and a halal buffet.
$
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