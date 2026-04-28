CYD Center

Hosted by

CYD Center

About this event

CYD Kids Summer Camp 2026

4989 Bd des Sources

Pierrefonds, QC H8Y 3E3, Canada

WEEK 1 - CAMP JUN 22 - 26 PER KID
$215

CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of June 22nd to June 26th :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of June 22nd to June 26th. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on June 24th.

WEEK 1 - MORNING DAYCARE FOR JUN 22 - 26 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of June 22nd to June 26th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of June 22nd to June 26th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on June 24th.

WEEK 1 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE FOR JUN 22 - 26 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of June 22nd to June 26th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of June 22nd to June 26th in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on June 24th.

WEEK 2 - CAMP JUN 29 - JUL 3 PER KID
$215

CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of June 29th to July 3rd :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of June 29th to July 3rd. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on July 1st.

WEEK 2 - MORNING DAYCARE FOR JUN 29 - JUL 3 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of June 29th to July 3rd : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of June 29th to July 3rd in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on July 1st.

WEEK 2 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE FOR JUN 29 -JUL 3 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of June 29th to July 3rd : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of June 29th to July 3rd in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on July 1st.

WEEK 3 - CAMP JUL 6 - 10 PER KID
$235

CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of July 6th to July 10th :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of July 6th to July 10th.

WEEK 3 - MORNING DAYCARE FOR JUL 6 - 10 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 6th to July 10th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 6th to July 10th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

WEEK 3 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE FOR JUL 6 - 10 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 6th to July 10th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 6th to July 10th in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

WEEK 4 - CAMP JUL 13 - 17 PER KID
$235

CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of July 13th to July 17th :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of July 13th to July 17th.

WEEK 4 - MORNING DAYCARE FOR JUL 13 - 17 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 13th to July 17th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 13th to July 17th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

WEEK 4 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE FOR JUL 13 - 17 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 13th to July 17th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 13th to July 17th in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

WEEK 5 - CAMP JUL 20 - 24 PER KID
$235

CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of July 20th to July 24th :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of July 20th to July 24th.

WEEK 5 - MORNING DAYCARE FOR JUL 20 - 24 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 20th to July 24th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 20th to July 24th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

WEEK 5 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE FOR JUL 20 - 24 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 20th to July 24th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July July 20th to July 24th in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

WEEK 6 - CAMP JUL 27 - JUL 31 PER KID
$235

CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of July 27th to July 31st : Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of July 27th to July 31st.

WEEK 6 - MORNING DAYCARE FOR JUL 27 - JUL 31 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 27th to July 31st : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 27th to July 31st in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

WEEK 6 - AFTERNOON DAYCARE FOR JUL 27-JUL 31 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 27th to July 31st : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 27th to July 31st in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

WEEK 7 - CAMP AUG 3 - 7 PER KID
$235

CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of August 3rd to August 7th : Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of August 3rd to August 7th.

WEEK 7 - MORNING DAYCARE FOR AUG 3 - 7 PER DAY PER KID
$5

CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of August 3rd to August 7th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of August 3rd to August 7th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Add a donation for CYD Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!