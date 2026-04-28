CYD Kids Summer Camp 2026

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CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of June 22nd to June 26th :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of June 22nd to June 26th. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on June 24th.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of June 22nd to June 26th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of June 22nd to June 26th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on June 24th.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of June 22nd to June 26th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of June 22nd to June 26th in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on June 24th.
CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of June 29th to July 3rd :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of June 29th to July 3rd. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on July 1st.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of June 29th to July 3rd : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of June 29th to July 3rd in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on July 1st.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of June 29th to July 3rd : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of June 29th to July 3rd in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please note that the Summer Camp will be closed on July 1st.
CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of July 6th to July 10th :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of July 6th to July 10th.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 6th to July 10th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 6th to July 10th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 6th to July 10th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 6th to July 10th in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of July 13th to July 17th :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of July 13th to July 17th.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 13th to July 17th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 13th to July 17th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 13th to July 17th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 13th to July 17th in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of July 20th to July 24th :
Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of July 20th to July 24th.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 20th to July 24th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 20th to July 24th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 20th to July 24th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July July 20th to July 24th in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of July 27th to July 31st : Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of July 27th to July 31st.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 27th to July 31st : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 27th to July 31st in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Afternoon Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of July 27th to July 31st : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of July 27th to July 31st in the afternoon from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
CYD Kids Ages 5-12 Summer Camp 2026 for the Week of August 3rd to August 7th : Select the number of kids you want to register for the week of August 3rd to August 7th.
CYD Kid Summer Camp Morning Daycare per Day per Kid for the Week of August 3rd to August 7th : Select the number of day(s) you will require daycare during the week of August 3rd to August 7th in the morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.
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