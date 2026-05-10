CYD Center

Hosted by

CYD Center

About this event

CYD Weekend School Outing - End of Year Family Festival 2026

Westwood Park

Dollard-Des Ormeaux, QC H9B 1X7, Canada

Children (Students and Non-Students) with B12 Meal Per Child
$15

Select the number of child / children who will be participating in the outing and require a B12 Meal - Junior Burger, Chips, Fries, Juice.

Please note that children who are not enrolled in the Weekend School must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will be responsible for them at all times.

Parent / Guardian with B12 Meal
$15

B12 Meal - Junior Burger, Chips, Fries, Juice

Parent / Guardian with No Meal
Free
Additional B12 Meal - Junior Burger, Chips, Fries, Juice
$15

B12 Meals must be ordered through this form. Please note that it will not be possible to order additional B12 Meals the day of the outing.

Water
$1
Juice
$1
Salaam Cola
$3
Add a donation for CYD Center

$

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