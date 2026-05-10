CYD Weekend School Outing - End of Year Family Festival 2026

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Select the number of child / children who will be participating in the outing and require a B12 Meal - Junior Burger, Chips, Fries, Juice.
Please note that children who are not enrolled in the Weekend School must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will be responsible for them at all times.
B12 Meal - Junior Burger, Chips, Fries, Juice
B12 Meals must be ordered through this form. Please note that it will not be possible to order additional B12 Meals the day of the outing.
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