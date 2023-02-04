Torchlight walks — 6 p.m. (1)

A memorable evening walk by candlelight!

On Saturday, February 4, families are invited to a torchlight walk at the centre écologique Fernand-Seguin. This very special hike allows you to enjoy the joys of winter by following lighted trails, in a most pleasant atmosphere! Hickers will also be able to gather around one of the fire pits set up during the event. For the occasion, the rental center will turn into a café, offering hot chocolate, coffee, chicken broth, alcoholic beverages, snacks and much more (provide a method of payment)!





We remind you that a shuttle service will be in operation for the event, making the relay between the Walmart parking lot and the centre écologique Fernand-Seguin.





Thank you to the City of Châteauguay for making this activities possible!







