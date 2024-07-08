Fundraiser at Moody Ales Aug 25!

If you are NOT an adopter with West Coast Paws but want to come and enjoy the fun, please purchase this ticket type. If you have a dog at home, they are welcome to join (no ticket needed for your furry friend!)
If you are NOT an adopter with West Coast Paws but want to come and enjoy the fun, please purchase this ticket type. If you have a dog at home, they are welcome to join (no ticket needed for your furry friend!)
West Coast Paws Adopters
$10
If you ARE an adopter with West Coast Paws, please purchase this ticket type. We hope to see you and your doggo there!
If you ARE an adopter with West Coast Paws, please purchase this ticket type. We hope to see you and your doggo there!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!