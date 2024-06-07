2024 Drive for Distress Charity Golf Tournament - Silent Auction

This LEHO Ukulele is the perfect instrument to learn how to play the strings. Combine that with the beginners' music book, and you'll be entertaining friends and family around the campfire this summer! Donated by Long and McQuade Musical Instruments Value $140.00 LEHO means "seashell" in native Hawaiian and all LEHO instruments produce the melodious, soulful, romantic sounds of Mother Nature at her most proud moment. Sample Nature's critically seasoned tonewoods to instantly expand, enhance, and easily uplift your own playing style and performance. From your most subtle pluck, picking and chord-strum nuanced breezes, to full-on tempests of sheer power. Specs: Top: Mahogany Back & Sides: Mahogany/Arch Back Fingerboard and Bridge: Walnut Purfling & Binding: Tortoise celluloid Nut & Saddle: GraphTech Nubone XB Tuners: Geared Finish: Open pore

