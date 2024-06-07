2024 Drive for Distress Charity Golf Tournament - Silent Auction
Willow Park Wine Basket
$50
Starting bid
A value of $250 - Donated by Willow Park Wines and Spirits
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Marlow Floral Works - a hand-tied bouquet (not pictured) valued at $100
Making Music!
$50
Starting bid
This LEHO Ukulele is the perfect instrument to learn how to play the strings. Combine that with the beginners' music book, and you'll be entertaining friends and family around the campfire this summer!
Donated by Long and McQuade Musical Instruments
Value $140.00
LEHO means "seashell" in native Hawaiian and all LEHO instruments produce the melodious, soulful, romantic sounds of Mother Nature at her most proud moment. Sample Nature's critically seasoned tonewoods to instantly expand, enhance, and easily uplift your own playing style and performance. From your most subtle pluck, picking and chord-strum nuanced breezes, to full-on tempests of sheer power.
Specs:
Top: Mahogany
Back & Sides: Mahogany/Arch Back
Fingerboard and Bridge: Walnut
Purfling & Binding: Tortoise celluloid
Nut & Saddle: GraphTech Nubone XB
Tuners: Geared
Finish: Open pore
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!