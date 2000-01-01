Workshop: Inside-Out Body with Lucy M. May

Workshop: Inside-Out Body with choreographer Lucy M. May (presented in partnership with the Beaverbrook Art Gallery)

Charlotte Street Arts Centre (auditorium)

Wednesday May 29, 7:30-9 p.m.





Description: A advanced-level Contemporary dance class led by choreographer Lucy M. May! Get ready to listen deeply to your sensations as we explore skin, bones, and muscles through self-touch, mapping imagined lines from our five fingers to our five toes. The workshop begins with a moving meditation, proceeding with a few exercises for functional strength, power, and stamina. We’ll then play with patterns that move across the floor in three-dimensions, alone and with a partner, engaging with the unexpected. A phrase, session, or choreographic exploration inspired by The Conditions will complete the workshop. Improvisation, interconnectedness, and an eclectic playlist lead the way as we orient towards dexterity, explosiveness, self-discovery, and being together through dance. Movers from all backgrounds are welcome!