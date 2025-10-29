D21 Annual Conference

7311 Westminster Hwy

Richmond, BC V6X 3K3, Canada

Super Early Bird Ticket
$139
Available until Nov 30

*Discounted Ticket* - Enjoy the full program with access to activities, education sessions, contsts, keynote speakers, Friday Dinner, and Saturday Breakfast and Lunch.

General Conference Ticket
$189

Enjoy the full program with access to activities, education sessions, contests, keynote speakers, Friday Dinner, and Saturday Breakfast and Lunch.

One Day Ticket: Friday Evening
$99

Friday evening only includes dinner, keynote, and contests.

One Day Ticket: Saturday All Day
$119

Saturday All Day Ticket includes 2 education sessions, contest, and the keynote. Includes breakfast and lunch.

One Day Ticket: Saturday Lunch & Ed Sessions
$89

Saturday lunch inclues 2 education sessions plus lunch.

One Day Ticket: Saturday Lunch Only
$79

Saturday lunch only inclues lunch and the communication and leadership award.

Friday Contest ticket only
$20

Includes access to Friday evening Tall Tales contest only.

Saturday Contest ticket only
$20

Includes access to Saturday International Speech contest only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!