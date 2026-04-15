Toastmasters International - District 21

Hosted by

Toastmasters International - District 21

About this event

D21 Conference - Workshop & Education Sessions Sign-Up

7311 Westminster Hwy

Richmond, BC V6X 1A1, Canada

BREATH – Your Gateway to Confident Speaking
Free

Breathing Workshop (Optional – 7:30 AM, Executive Boardroom)
Facilitated by Dr. Harmeet Mangat


Find your voice, one breath at a time.


In this fun and refreshing workshop, you’ll explore how something you do all day—breathing—can become your secret superpower (even before a speech).


Through simple instruction and guided practice, you will learn techniques to calm nerves, sharpen focus, and bring your mind from “panic mode” to “present mode.” These tools can improve voice control, confidence, and stage presence—helping you become a stronger speaker.


Please arrive on an empty stomach for the best experience. You’re welcome to enjoy breakfast after the session.

The Power of Observation: Evaluating Speeches
Free

Round 1 – 10:15 AM (Boardroom A)
Facilitated by Jerard Fighter

Theme: LEAD


Learn to stay present and focus on what truly matters when evaluating a speech. Strengthen your observation and listening skills to deliver meaningful, confident evaluations.

Fear Less, Learn Faster: Practice Not Perfect
Free

Round 1 – 10:15 AM (Executive Boardroom)
Facilitated by Jo Priestley

Theme: LEARN


Reframe Toastmasters as a practice lab, not a performance stage. Through stories and guided activities, build confidence by taking intentional risks and stepping outside your comfort zone.

Shift Perspective: Lead with Fresh Eyes
Free

Round 1 – 10:15 AM (Fraser Room)
Facilitated by Daniella Revitt

Theme: LEARN


Experience how shifting perspective can transform how you lead, communicate, and collaborate. This interactive session will help you inspire others and build stronger connections through fresh thinking.

Build Your Business as a Professional Presenter
Free

Round 1 – 10:15 AM (Grand Ballroom)
Facilitated by Denise Wozniak

Theme: LEARN


Learn what it takes to build a successful speaking business—from positioning and marketing to contracts and pricing. Walk away with practical tools and insights to grow as a professional presenter.

Mentorship That Ignites!
Free

Round 2 – 11:15 AM (Boardroom A)
Facilitated by Emmanuel Oladapo

Theme: LEARN


Discover how effective mentorship drives growth and leadership. Learn a practical framework to develop critical thinking, ownership, and confident leaders within your club.

Leadership: Overcoming the Middle Management Conundrum
Free

Round 2 – 11:15 AM (Executive Boardroom)
Facilitated by Martin Presse

Theme: LEAD


Learn how to lead without authority by building influence, creating buy-in, and earning trust. Walk away with practical tools to lead with confidence in any environment.

T.U.N.E. Into You: Find Your Frequency
Free

Round 2 – 11:15 AM (Fraser Room)
Facilitated by Derek Isaac

Theme: LAUGH


Stop comparing and start connecting. Learn a practical framework to build authentic confidence, discover your communication style, and speak with clarity and impact.

Up Your Emcee Game: Tap Into Your Potential
Free

Round 2 – 11:15 AM (Grand Ballroom)
Facilitated by Noel Bentley

Theme: LAUGH/LEARN/LEAD


Learn the art of hosting and emceeing with confidence. Build skills in program design, audience connection, humor, and improvisation to elevate your presence on stage.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!