D21 Conference - Workshop & Education Sessions Sign-Up

Breathing Workshop (Optional – 7:30 AM, Executive Boardroom)

Facilitated by Dr. Harmeet Mangat





Find your voice, one breath at a time.





In this fun and refreshing workshop, you’ll explore how something you do all day—breathing—can become your secret superpower (even before a speech).





Through simple instruction and guided practice, you will learn techniques to calm nerves, sharpen focus, and bring your mind from “panic mode” to “present mode.” These tools can improve voice control, confidence, and stage presence—helping you become a stronger speaker.





Please arrive on an empty stomach for the best experience. You’re welcome to enjoy breakfast after the session.