D21 Conference - Workshop & Education Sessions Sign-Up

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About this event
Breathing Workshop (Optional – 7:30 AM, Executive Boardroom)
Facilitated by Dr. Harmeet Mangat
Find your voice, one breath at a time.
In this fun and refreshing workshop, you’ll explore how something you do all day—breathing—can become your secret superpower (even before a speech).
Through simple instruction and guided practice, you will learn techniques to calm nerves, sharpen focus, and bring your mind from “panic mode” to “present mode.” These tools can improve voice control, confidence, and stage presence—helping you become a stronger speaker.
Please arrive on an empty stomach for the best experience. You’re welcome to enjoy breakfast after the session.
Round 1 – 10:15 AM (Boardroom A)
Facilitated by Jerard Fighter
Theme: LEAD
Learn to stay present and focus on what truly matters when evaluating a speech. Strengthen your observation and listening skills to deliver meaningful, confident evaluations.
Round 1 – 10:15 AM (Executive Boardroom)
Facilitated by Jo Priestley
Theme: LEARN
Reframe Toastmasters as a practice lab, not a performance stage. Through stories and guided activities, build confidence by taking intentional risks and stepping outside your comfort zone.
Round 1 – 10:15 AM (Fraser Room)
Facilitated by Daniella Revitt
Theme: LEARN
Experience how shifting perspective can transform how you lead, communicate, and collaborate. This interactive session will help you inspire others and build stronger connections through fresh thinking.
Round 1 – 10:15 AM (Grand Ballroom)
Facilitated by Denise Wozniak
Theme: LEARN
Learn what it takes to build a successful speaking business—from positioning and marketing to contracts and pricing. Walk away with practical tools and insights to grow as a professional presenter.
Round 2 – 11:15 AM (Boardroom A)
Facilitated by Emmanuel Oladapo
Theme: LEARN
Discover how effective mentorship drives growth and leadership. Learn a practical framework to develop critical thinking, ownership, and confident leaders within your club.
Round 2 – 11:15 AM (Executive Boardroom)
Facilitated by Martin Presse
Theme: LEAD
Learn how to lead without authority by building influence, creating buy-in, and earning trust. Walk away with practical tools to lead with confidence in any environment.
Round 2 – 11:15 AM (Fraser Room)
Facilitated by Derek Isaac
Theme: LAUGH
Stop comparing and start connecting. Learn a practical framework to build authentic confidence, discover your communication style, and speak with clarity and impact.
Round 2 – 11:15 AM (Grand Ballroom)
Facilitated by Noel Bentley
Theme: LAUGH/LEARN/LEAD
Learn the art of hosting and emceeing with confidence. Build skills in program design, audience connection, humor, and improvisation to elevate your presence on stage.
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