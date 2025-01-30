```html

✨ Tricote-DON 2025 – Knitting Human Warmth ✨

A simple gesture to warm the winter and shine inclusion





For 16 years now, the Café la Mosaïque, a non-profit organization located in the heart of Old Lévis, has been enlivening its neighborhood by bringing people from all walks of life together around values of mutual aid, social diversity, and better living together.

We offer free and inclusive activities, support social reintegration pathways, encourage volunteering, and give a voice to local artists — and yes, our famous chocolate chip cookies always make us famous!

🧶 What is the Knit-DON?

A solidarity, warm, and creative event to support our mission… one stitch at a time!





📅 Saturday, October 18, 2025

🕘 From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

📍 Café la Mosaïque, 5727 Saint-Louis Street, Lévis





In partnership with the boutique Les Laines Hygge, we invite you to come knit, crochet, or weave caps, scarves, and mittens which will then be redistributed for free to people in vulnerable situations through partner organizations: Le 55, Le Tremplin, la SRIC, Quatre Vents, Magasin Général de Lévis, etc.

🙋 How to participate?

Register now, alone or in a team!

➡️ Registration includes:

A donation to the Knit-DON

A free coffee for you on the day of the event

The possibility to use the Café space all day to knit in good company

Mobilize your surroundings!

Each participant is invited to collect additional donations to support the mission of the Café. Whether you collect $20 or $500, every gesture counts. Bring your materials (or use what’s available on site), then let yourself be carried by the collective magic.

🎁 On site:

An ephemeral shop of knitted creations to spoil your loved ones (profits go to the mission of the Café)

Music , snacks , inspiring human encounters , and a unique atmosphere

A few balls of yarn and basic tools at your disposal

Moments of pure comfort around your needles, your tea… and our legendary cookies

💛 Why get involved?

Your participation allows:

Providing hot meals all winter long to those in need through the meals on hold program

Supporting a caring environment accessible to everyone

Shining concrete acts of local solidarity in our neighborhood

🌐 For more information:

About the Café la Mosaïque : About the Café and its history

About Les Laines Hygge: The passion of Micheline Marceau

🎉 Thank you for knitting with us a softer, fairer, more human world.

📩 For any questions, write to us at [email protected]

