2024 TSCBF Hockey Tournament - Non Payment Form

This sign up form is for players that have made alternate payment arrangements with their team organizer.





The Annual Taylor Statten Camping Bursary Fund Hockey Tournament returns for its 2024 edition!





Join us on Saturday, May 11th, for an afternoon of thrilling hockey action, followed by dinner and drinks in the evening.





This year's tournament will be held at UCC's Arena, running from 12 PM to 4 PM. Despite having fewer teams, there will still be ample opportunities to showcase your skills on the ice.





After the games, we'll gather at the Duke of York starting at 6 PM. Dinner is included for all registered hockey players. Additionally, we're extending the invitation to those who didn't participate in the tournament. Non-players can join us for a nominal fee of $20, which directly contributes to the bursary fund. Those interested can purchase tickets at the provided link.





Remember, all players must sign a waiver form before hitting the ice. Safety and enjoyment are our priorities, and we're excited to create unforgettable memories together.





Please note charitable tax receipts will not be provided for a player's entry fee. If a player wishes to make a donation in addition to their fee, they will receive a tax receipt.





Here are the details:





Hockey Tournament





Location: UCC's William P. Wilder ’40 Arena & Sports Complex

Address: 200 Lonsdale Rd, Toronto, ON M4V 1W6

Date & Time: Saturday, May 11th, from 12 PM to 4 PM

Schedule: To be shared with Captains





Dinner and Drinks





Location: The Duke of York

Address: 39 Prince Arthur Ave, Toronto, ON M5R 1B2

Date & Time: Saturday, May 11th, at 6 PM

Dinner: Included for registered hockey players

Tickets for non-hockey players: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/1be0e95b-3653-4f61-a75e-294f1bac35dd