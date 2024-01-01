Sudbury Basin Potters
Soup's On 2024

111 Larch St, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 4T5, Canada

Join us for Soup's On 2024 on October 25th and 26th, a fundraiser for Sudbury Basin Potters and The Blue Door Soup Kitchen. 


By purchasing a ticket, you gain entry once (during the 25th or 26th) and will be able to pick a locally made pottery bowl to take home, as well as be able to enjoy unlimited bowls of soup, tea/coffee and cookies. 


Hours: 

October 25th: 11am-6pm

October 26th: 11am-3pm


25% of proceeds from ticket sales will donated to Blue Door Soup Kitchen. 


Potters from the guild will also have a wide selection of pottery for sale as well. 

