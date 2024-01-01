Join us for Soup's On 2024 on October 25th and 26th, a fundraiser for Sudbury Basin Potters and The Blue Door Soup Kitchen.





By purchasing a ticket, you gain entry once (during the 25th or 26th) and will be able to pick a locally made pottery bowl to take home, as well as be able to enjoy unlimited bowls of soup, tea/coffee and cookies.





Hours:

October 25th: 11am-6pm

October 26th: 11am-3pm





25% of proceeds from ticket sales will donated to Blue Door Soup Kitchen.





Potters from the guild will also have a wide selection of pottery for sale as well.