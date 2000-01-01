Cahoots Theatre
Financially - Online on Zoom: June 27

Online

Empower Yourself Financially: Join Sam and Lisa for a Financial Literacy Workshop online on Zoom on June 27th 12-3pm.

 

Are you an artist looking to take control of your finances and build a solid financial foundation? Look no further! Join us for an insightful workshop led by Cahoots producers Lisa Alves and Samantha Vu, designed specifically for artists like you.


What You'll Learn:

  • Artist Personal Finance Skills: Discover essential financial skills tailored to the unique needs of artists.
  • How to Build a Personal and Project Budget: Learn practical tips for creating budgets that support your artistic endeavours.
  • Money Saving Hacks: Explore creative strategies for saving money without sacrificing your artistic pursuits.
  • Investing 101: Get an introduction to the world of investing and learn how to make your money work for you.
  • Grants & More: Gain insights into grant opportunities and other financial resources available to artists.
