*****The Wake-a-thon has been postponed from May 11 to a later date in September!!!!****









We are excited to announce that BGC Fort McMurray will hosting the 3rd Annual Youth Wake-a-thon fundraiser.

The Wake-A-Thon is an overnight event taking place at BGC Fort McMurray (20 Riedel Street). 50 youth will attempt to stay awake as long as possible throughout the night while participating in various activities. The Wake-A-Thon will take place on Saturday starting at 8:00 pm and goes until 7:00 am the next day. This event is open to youth ages 11-15. Dinner, midnight snack and snacks vouchers will be provided!





Some activities to expect throughout the evening:

- The event will being to with Costume Contest and pizza dinner. ( prize best costume)

- bouncy castles

- various out door activates

- Open Gym Activities

- Virtual Reality Games

- Various Crafts

- Movies

- Photo Booth

- Midnight Snacks

- Board Games

- Minute to win it!

- Yoga

- Trivia

- Slime

- outdoor activities

- Mothers Day craft



*** Various prizes will be given out throughout the night***

Registration and Fundraising:

Incredibly the youth raised over $5,000 last year!!!

Do you think they can reach 10,000!?!

This year we have decided to eliminate team registration/ fundraising and keep it to individual registrations; this way everyone gets an equal opportunity to receive the top prize for the most funds raised.

All funds raised will be kept within the community allowing the community and youth-serving agencies to further develop and implement youth programming.

Any amount raised allows youth to participate in the wake-a-thon event and activities!

There will be prizes for the youth with the most money raised for the event (1st, 2nd, 3rd); to be considered for the top three prizes categories for most money raised, individuals must raise a minimum of $200.