Ngari Foundation

Hosted by

Ngari Foundation

About this event

Ngari Foundation Raffle Ticket

40 Titan Rd

Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2J8, Canada

Ngari Foundation Raffle Ticket item
Ngari Foundation Raffle Ticket
$5
FIRST PRIZE: Tibetan Carpet 3x6ft set with pillows SECOND PRIZE: Female Khampa Chupa + Shirt Set THIRD PRIZE: Apple Airpods CONSOLATION PRIZE : $100 x 2 All proceed goes to the preservation of Tibetan Ngari Culture and Performance Arts.
Add a donation for Ngari Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!