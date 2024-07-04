Ngari Foundation Raffle Ticket

FIRST PRIZE: Tibetan Carpet 3x6ft set with pillows
SECOND PRIZE: Female Khampa Chupa + Shirt Set
THIRD PRIZE: Apple Airpods
CONSOLATION PRIZE : $100 x 2
All proceed goes to the preservation of Tibetan Ngari Culture and Performance Arts.
FIRST PRIZE: Tibetan Carpet 3x6ft set with pillows
SECOND PRIZE: Female Khampa Chupa + Shirt Set
THIRD PRIZE: Apple Airpods
CONSOLATION PRIZE : $100 x 2
All proceed goes to the preservation of Tibetan Ngari Culture and Performance Arts.
Add a donation for Ngari Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!