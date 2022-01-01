EDAM Fall 2022 Choreographic Series

EDAM Dance presents new works by

Nayana Fielkov, Lisa Mariko Gelley and Peter Bingham









Created at EDAM

inside WF Lodge

303 East 8th Ave.

Of so-called

Vancouver, BC

Presented in-person

October 26, 28, 29, November 4 @8pm + November 5 @2pm & @8pm

*October 26 (with post-show artist talkback)





Lighting Design by Kevin Kim



Three new dance works:





IN:TO:IT

By Nayana F. | Performers Nayana F. and Jessica Dawn Keeling

A contemplation on instinct and intuition in the modern landscape. How do we access our innate knowing and traverse the interruptions that arise? From Worms and other invertebrates to fine dining and formalities. “We do nothing, and nothing is left undone.” -Ram Dass





Midori

Created by Lisa Mariko Gelley in collaboration with Sophia Mai Wolfe and Shana Ai Wolfe.





Midori is new research about the ways in which we meet, connect, and love, from distant places. Midori is a relative of Furusato, a duet between Lisa and her grandmother, Lily Tamoto. This collection of research is rooted in a practice of instinct, how our bodies are exquisite containers of knowledge, and what might not be fully understood, can still be accessed and embodied. Midori creates a space for the complexities and depth of familial and sibling love, sweet memories, and impossible distances. In this place, we offer, we connect, we receive, we play, and are held, in rhythmic ritual.





Conversation Pieces

EDAM’s Artistic Director Peter Bingham brings to the stage a directed dance improvisation, which gives space for the strange, peripheral, vulnerable, and playful to unfold. Building on the ensemble's research into associative vocal interjections and supported by EDAM’s creative grounds in Contact Improvisation, seven dancers navigate spatial and sensorial parameters. Above all, the work underscores the intrinsic care, trust, and commitment between the eight adept performers: Anne Cooper, Francesca Frewer, Hayley Gawthrop, Arash Khakpour, Alex Mah, Diego Romero, Olivia Shaffer, and Antonio Somera Jr.





Health and Safety Protocols: Masks are recommended but not mandatory







About EDAM Dance:

EDAM is a contemporary dance company under the artistic directorship of Peter Bingham. EDAM's mandate is to provide a stable and fertile environment for the development of contemporary dance. EDAM supports many possibilities for creative expression within the kinetic arts through the creation and production of choreography and through the practice and presentation of the art of improvisation. In addition to producing its own work, EDAM presents the work of guest choreographers and encourages collaborative projects with artists working in other disciplines.

EDAM gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Canada Council for the Arts, the Province of British Columbia, the BC Arts Council and the City of Vancouver.

