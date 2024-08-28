Un-Gala Silent Auction

To honour AC/DC’s 50-year reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, Columbia/Sony Legacy have proudly made the band’s catalogue (20 albums) available on gold-coloured vinyl LPs. Each of these limited edition LPs comes with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork, suitable for framing. | Value: $600 | Donor Website: https://www.sonymusic.ca/en/ |
Album’s included:
● Back In Black
● Highway To Hell
● The Razors Edge
● Powerage
● For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
● High Voltage
● Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
● Who Made Who
● Live
● If You Want Blood You’ve Got It
● Let There Be Rock
● Ballbreaker
● Stiff Upper Lip
● Rock Or Bust
● 74 Jailbreak
● Blow Up Your Video
● Flick Of The Switch
● Fly On The Wall
● Black Ice
● Pwr Up
AGO General Admission Tickets (x2)
$25
Starting bid
Tickets for two to spend the day among the 120,000+ works of art at the Art Gallery of Ontario. From the Frank Gehry-designed building to the vast body of Group of Seven and signature Canadian works, from the cutting-edge contemporary art to the African art gallery, the AGO offers an incredible art experience for all. | Value: $60 | Donor Website: https://ago.ca
Enjoy a 2-night stay (Nov 15-17) at a cozy Airbnb in the heart of Picton, Prince Edward County. This getaway includes 2 tickets to see the Skydiggers live at The Regent Theatre on November 17, plus dinner for two at The Acoustic Grill, complete with a bottle of wine. Relax, dine, and enjoy live music in this perfect autumn escape! | Value: $1000 | Airbnb Website: https://www.airbnb.ca/rooms/48565150?source_impression_id=p3_1727831745_P3Tx5AitftRTT4Nf | SkyDiggers Website: https://ontariosmallhalls.com/2024-series-schedule/skydiggers-picton-on/ | Acoustic Grill Website: https://theacousticgrill.ca/
The Beatles "Abbey Road" Ltd. Ed. Framed Lithograph
$300
Starting bid
This plate-signed lithograph is a limited edition reproduction of the iconic "Abbey Road" album cover by The Beatles. The image captures the famous scene of the four band members—George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon—walking across a zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in London. This is a plate-signed print, part of an edition of 9,800. Created in the 90s, this piece was recently discovered in storage at the Music Therapy Centre and is estimated to have been untouched for over two decades. | Value: $550
The Beatles "Anthology 2" Ltd. Ed. Framed Lithograph
$300
Starting bid
This lithograph is a limited edition reproduction of The Beatles’ “Anthology 2” cover designed by Klaus Voorman. This is a plate-signed print, part of an edition of 2,500. Created in the 90s, this piece was recently discovered in storage at the Music Therapy Centre and is estimated to have been untouched for over two decades. | Value: $550
The Beatles "Magical Mystery Tour" Ltd Ed. Framed Lithograph
$300
Starting bid
This is a plate-signed lithograph print, part of a limited edition of 9,800. It features the artwork for the band’s “Magical Mystery Tour” album, featuring a photo of the Beatles in animal costumes, taken during the shoot for "I Am the Walrus", and is the first time that the band members' faces were not visible on one of their EP or LP release. Created in the 90s, this piece was recently discovered in storage at the Music Therapy Centre and is estimated to have been untouched for over two decades. | Value: $550
Elvis Presley Ltd. Ed. Framed Lithograph
$300
Starting bid
This limited edition plate-signed lithograph print is a collage of Elvis Presley in his gold lamé suit as designed by art director Bob Jones for the cover to the 1959 Elvis record “50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong: Elvis’s Gold Records - Volume 2,” the ninth album by Elvis Presley issued on the RCA Victor Records label in Nov., 1959. The album was a compilation of Elvis’s hit singles from 1958-1959 and is widely considered to be one of the most successful and influential compilation albums of all time. This is a plate-signed print, part of an edition of 9,800. Created in the 90s, this piece was recently discovered in storage at the Music Therapy Centre and is estimated to have been untouched for over two decades. | Value: $550
Hand and Stone Gift Card
$225
Starting bid
Indulge in total relaxation with a $500 gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Treat yourself to a variety of luxurious services, including massages by registered massage therapists (RMT), rejuvenating facials, waxing, or laser hair removal. | Value: $500 | Donor Website: https://handandstone.ca
I Heard There was a Secret Chord | By Daniel J. Levitin
$25
Starting bid
Discover the fascinating connection between music and the brain with "I Heard There was a Secret Chord", the latest book by Daniel Levitin, award-winning neuroscientist and best-selling author. Dive into the science behind how music shapes our minds and enriches our lives—a must-read for music lovers and curious minds alike. | Value: $43 | Donor Website: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/714718/i-heard-there-was-a-secret-chord-by-daniel-j-levitin/9780735246164
Create lasting memories with a professional children's portrait session and complimentary 12x12” print from Jérôme Scullino Art & Photography. This session is for up to 4 children(ages 1 & up) and can be redeemed for a session in Toronto or Ottawa. Please note: Certificate must be redeemed within one year of Un-Gala and only one certificate per family/person can be used within an 18-month period. | Value: $1500 | Donor Website: https://www.jerome.art
Jérôme - Family Portrait Session & 12x12" Print
$250
Starting bid
Capture the Perfect Family Moment with a professional family portrait session and complimentary 12x12” print from Jérôme Scullino Art & Photography. This session is for up to 6 people including four children (ages 1 & up) and at least one parent. Sessions can be booked in Toronto or Ottawa. Please note: Certificate must be redeemed within one year of Un-Gala and only one certificate per family/person can be used within an 18-month period. Value: $1500 | Donor Website: https://www.jerome.art
Package 1 of 2 | Treat yourself to a movie a month for the next year with these 12 Landmark Cinemas Tickets and Treats Vouchers! Each voucher is worth 2 Movie tickets, 2 Medium popcorns, 2 Medium Drinks. | Value: $450 | Donor Website: https://www.landmarkcinemas.com
Package 2 of 2 | Treat yourself to a movie a month for the next year with these 12 Landmark Cinemas Tickets and Treats Vouchers! Each voucher is worth 2 Movie tickets, 2 Medium popcorns, 2 Medium Drinks. | Value: $450 | Donor Website: https://www.landmarkcinemas.com
Let's Roam Package 1: Single Hunt Pass (Max 10 Players)
$70
Starting bid
Package 1 of 5 | Embark on a curated scavenger hunt with up to 10 participants in one of over 3000+ locations across the world. Let's Roam offers a variety of hunts including ghost hunts, bar crawls, art walks, and virtual team building. | Value: $145 | Donor Website: https://www.letsroam.com
Let's Roam Package 2: Single Hunt Pass (Max 10 Players)
$70
Starting bid
Package 2 of 5 | Embark on a curated scavenger hunt with up to 10 participants in one of over 3000+ locations across the world. Let's Roam offers a variety of hunts including ghost hunts, bar crawls, art walks, and virtual team building. | Value: $145 | Donor Website: https://www.letsroam.com
Let's Roam Package 3: Single Hunt Pass (Max 10 Players)
$70
Starting bid
Package 3 of 5 | Embark on a curated scavenger hunt with up to 10 participants in one of over 3000+ locations across the world. Let's Roam offers a variety of hunts including ghost hunts, bar crawls, art walks, and virtual team building. | Value: $145 | Donor Website: https://www.letsroam.com
Let's Roam Package 4: Date Theme (Max 2 Players)
$40
Starting bid
Package 4 of 5 | Embark on a curated scavenger hunt with up to 10 participants in one of over 3000+ locations across the world. Let's Roam offers a variety of hunts including ghost hunts, bar crawls, art walks, and virtual team building. | Value: $90 | Donor Website: https://www.letsroam.com
Let's Roam Package 4: Date Theme (Max 2 Players)
$40
Starting bid
Package 5 of 5 | Embark on a curated scavenger hunt with up to 10 participants in one of over 3000+ locations across the world. Let's Roam offers a variety of hunts including ghost hunts, bar crawls, art walks, and virtual team building. | Value: $90 | Donor Website: https://www.letsroam.com
Lindt Chocolate Gift Basket
$80
Starting bid
Indulge in a world of chocolate bliss with this luxurious Lindt gift basket, packed with an irresistible selection of premium Lindor truffles, chocolate bars, and Swiss delicacies. The perfect basket for the true chocolate lover. | Value: $150 | Donor Website: https://www.lindt.ca/en/
Mitch Marner Signed Framed Ltd. Ed. Maple Leafs Canvas
$175
Starting bid
Mitch Marner Signed Framed 20x29 Toronto Maple Leafs 18-Game Point Streak Spotlight Canvas (Limited Edition of 116) | This image of Mitch Marner is printed on high quality art canvas before being personally autographed by Mitch Marner, and then being professionally stretched and framed. This canvas is officially licensed by the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) and comes with a certificate of authenticity and hologram from Frameworth to ensure authenticity. Signatures may vary. Made in Canada. | Value: $350 | Donor Website: https://frameworth.com
Pasture at Dusk 黄昏的牧场 Framed Print | By Jean (吉恩)
$50
Starting bid
Jean吉恩 has visited more than 200 art galleries in more than 30 countries. A member of the Chinese Association of Original Photography, Jean吉恩 shares her passion for the visual arts through an original lens. | Value: $100
Rhythm of life 生活韵律 Framed Print | By Jean (吉恩)
$50
Starting bid
Jean吉恩 has visited more than 200 art galleries in more than 30 countries. A member of the Chinese Association of Original Photography, Jean吉恩 shares her passion for the visual arts through an original lens. | Value: $100
Scandinave Spa Gift Card ($200)
$100
Starting bid
With expansive views of the Niagara Escarpment, escape to complete tranquility and a digital detox while journeying through cycles of hot, cold and relaxation installations at Scandinavia Spa, Blue Mountain. | Value: $200 | Donor Website: www.scandinave.com/blue-mountain
Sheep on the hill 陇上羊归 Framed Print | By Jean (吉恩)
$50
Starting bid
Jean吉恩 has visited more than 200 art galleries in more than 30 countries. A member of the Chinese Association of Original Photography, Jean吉恩 shares her passion for the visual arts through an original lens. | Value: $100
Sonic Boom Turntable & Gift Card ($50)
$100
Starting bid
Keep the music alive long after Un-Gala with the smooth sounds of an Audio-Technica AT-LP60X Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Turntable. Plus, kickstart or expand your vinyl collection with a $50 gift card to Sonic Boom. | Value: $250 | Donor Website | https://www.sonicboommusic.com
Toronto Blue Jays Jose Berrios Autographed Baseball
$80
Starting bid
Own a piece of Blue Jays history with this authenticated baseball signed by the star pitcher, José Berríos, presented in a Blue Jays display box. | Value: $150 | Donor Website: https://www.mlb.com/bluejays
Package 1: Toronto Symphony Orchestra Tickets (x2)
$150
Starting bid
Package 1 of 3 | Enjoy a performance of your choice for two from the world renowned Toronto Symphony Orchestra at the iconic Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. | Value: $300 | Donor Website: https://www.tso.ca | *CONCERT EXCLUSIONS The following concerts are excluded:
● Spirited Overtures: October 6, 2024
● Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas In
Concert: October 18-19, 2024
● Elf In Concert: December 5-8, 2024
● TSO Holiday Pops: December 11, 2024
● Dvorák's New World Symphony: January 12, 2025
● Matilda In Concert: January 25, 2025
● All Beethoven with Lisiecki: February 5-6, 2025
● Year of the Snake: A Lunar New Year Celebration
February 8, 2025
● Disney's Encanto In Concert: March 8-9, 2025
● Angela Hewitt Plays Mozart: March 30, 2025
● Yuja Wang Plays Tchaikovsky: April 16-19, 2025
● Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert May
22-25, 2025
● Mozart's Jupiter: June 8, 2025
● Jeremy Dutcher: June 21, 2025
Package 2 of 3 | Enjoy a performance of your choice for two
$150
Starting bid
Package 2 of 3 | Enjoy a performance of your choice for two from the world renowned Toronto Symphony Orchestra at the iconic Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. | Value: $300 | Donor Website: https://www.tso.ca | *CONCERT EXCLUSIONS The following concerts are excluded:
● Spirited Overtures: October 6, 2024
● Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas In
Concert: October 18-19, 2024
● Elf In Concert: December 5-8, 2024
● TSO Holiday Pops: December 11, 2024
● Dvorák's New World Symphony: January 12, 2025
● Matilda In Concert: January 25, 2025
● All Beethoven with Lisiecki: February 5-6, 2025
● Year of the Snake: A Lunar New Year Celebration
February 8, 2025
● Disney's Encanto In Concert: March 8-9, 2025
● Angela Hewitt Plays Mozart: March 30, 2025
● Yuja Wang Plays Tchaikovsky: April 16-19, 2025
● Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert May
22-25, 2025
● Mozart's Jupiter: June 8, 2025
● Jeremy Dutcher: June 21, 2025
Package 3 of 3 | Enjoy a performance of your choice for two
$150
Starting bid
Package 1 of 3 | Enjoy a performance of your choice for two from the world renowned Toronto Symphony Orchestra at the iconic Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. | Value: $300 | Donor Website: https://www.tso.ca | *CONCERT EXCLUSIONS The following concerts are excluded:
● Spirited Overtures: October 6, 2024
● Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas In
Concert: October 18-19, 2024
● Elf In Concert: December 5-8, 2024
● TSO Holiday Pops: December 11, 2024
● Dvorák's New World Symphony: January 12, 2025
● Matilda In Concert: January 25, 2025
● All Beethoven with Lisiecki: February 5-6, 2025
● Year of the Snake: A Lunar New Year Celebration
February 8, 2025
● Disney's Encanto In Concert: March 8-9, 2025
● Angela Hewitt Plays Mozart: March 30, 2025
● Yuja Wang Plays Tchaikovsky: April 16-19, 2025
● Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert May
22-25, 2025
● Mozart's Jupiter: June 8, 2025
● Jeremy Dutcher: June 21, 2025
Town Gift Bag
$65
Starting bid
A mystery goodie bag of items valuing $130 from Town, a boutique gift store and neighbour of the Music Therapy Center on Bloor st in Toronto. Who knows what you'll get with this one (our hunch is that there will be some musical themed stationary or items inside), but the mystery is all apart of the fun! | Value: $130 | Donor Website: https://www.townthestore.com
Twilight Return 暮归 Framed Print | By Jean (吉恩)
$50
Starting bid
Jean吉恩 has visited more than 200 art galleries in more than 30 countries. A member of the Chinese Association of Original Photography, Jean吉恩 shares her passion for the visual arts through an original lens. | Value: $100
