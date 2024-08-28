Un-Gala Silent Auction

This limited edition plate-signed lithograph print is a collage of Elvis Presley in his gold lamé suit as designed by art director Bob Jones for the cover to the 1959 Elvis record “50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong: Elvis’s Gold Records - Volume 2,” the ninth album by Elvis Presley issued on the RCA Victor Records label in Nov., 1959. The album was a compilation of Elvis’s hit singles from 1958-1959 and is widely considered to be one of the most successful and influential compilation albums of all time. This is a plate-signed print, part of an edition of 9,800. Created in the 90s, this piece was recently discovered in storage at the Music Therapy Centre and is estimated to have been untouched for over two decades. | Value: $550

