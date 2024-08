Edmonton Scottish United SC is proud to be participating in the 2023 League1 Alberta Exhibition Series this summer and we're excited to have you join as a season seat holder!



Your ticket gets you access to all eight men's and women's games below:

May 26 at 17:00 vs. Calgary Blizzard WSC

May 26 at 19:00 vs. Cavalry FC U21

June 02 at 17:45 vs. BTB WSC

June 02 at 19:45 vs. BTB SC

June 23 at 17:45 vs. Calgary Foothills FC

June 23 at 19:45 vs. Calgary Foothills WFC

July 01 at 12:00 vs. St. Albert Impact (Men)

July 01 at 14:00 vs. St. Albert Impact (Women)