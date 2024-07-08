WED AUG 21, 2024 - The Tempest: A Witch in Algiers by Makram Ayache

Reserved seating for folks who like to plan ahead.
Reserve a Seat (Pay-What-You-Can-Afford)
$25
Reserve a Seat (Pay-What-You-Can-Afford)
$20
Reserve a Seat (Pay-What-You-Can-Afford)
$15
Reserve a Seat (Pay-What-You-Can-Afford)
$10
Reserve a Seat (Pay-What-You-Can-Afford)
$5
Rent a Chair
$10
Leave your lawn chair at home and rent one of ours!
Rent a Cushion
$4
Rent a cushion (generously donated by the Musical Stage Company!) to make your grass seat more cozy.
Accessibility Option: Open Captioning
Free
Reserved seating with Open Captions.
Accessibility Option: Touch Tour
Free
Register for a guided Touch Tour at 7pm before the performance. Designed for blind and low-vision audience members.
Accessibility Option: Street-to-Seat Guide
Free
Register to have a volunteer meet you at your car, TTC stop, or nearby intersection and guide you into the park.
Accessibility Option: Description Buddy
Free
Register for a volunteer to sit with you during the performance and describe any action, dialogue, or parts of the story that are unclear to you.
Accessibility Option: Mobility Device Seating
Free
Reserve a space to watch the performance from your mobility device.
Add a donation for Shakespeare in the Ruff
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!