TEST Membership - for Beta Members

This is a community for women with chronic health concerns who want guidance and a supportive community of women to help you eat whole food plant-based for your best health. The membership is in beta, meaning it is currently being built. The plan is for this to help you learn how to eat this way for your best health and to get the guidance, support, encouragement and on-going motivation you need to continue eating for optimal health.





Here's what I envision for the membership (and we continue to make tweaks based on the current members' feedback):

---There is core content to help you get started eating whole food plant-based--i.e., mini-lessons you can do on your own time in minutes to help you have the basic info needed to succeed.





--- There are recipes for you to access - all fully whole food plant-based and with no oil or sugar (and either no salt or very minimal salt), and our family's favourites.





---There is monthly content - for example, we'll discuss how to eat this way when you're the only one in your household; we'll talk about how to eat "on plan" even when invited over for dinner, going to restaurants and while on vacation; we'll discuss supplements, etc.

- monthly coaching sessions with Q&A (though for early members and probably until the first official launch, these are biweekly to help members make rapid progress and to help me create the new content as I teach it),

- regular cooking demos where we can have some fun cooking together,

- after the official launch, I imagine inviting guest speakers from time to time to share pearls on the other lifestyle pillars and related topics of interest.





---There is a Community forum of kind, generous women with whom you can share mutual encouragement, support, recipes etc. This is NOT on Facebook but rather will be in the same website as all the content and links for joining the live events!





---For annual members, there will be a quarterly retreat to help you review where you're at, how far you've come, and what next step goals you want to set for yourself.





This will be a membership that any woman can fit into her busy lifestyle and still be successful at eating this way to up-level her health.





By joining as a Beta Member, you will not only have more small group coaching opportunities with Dr. Polak prior to the first official launch, but you will have a hand in forming this membership into a highly effective, supportive, and enjoyable way for women to transition to eating for their best health.





***FOR YOUR SAFETY AND WELL-BEING, PLEASE BE SURE TO READ THE (very brief) DISCLAIMER. Importantly, see your doctor before starting, especially if you have medicated illnesses.***





Pricing: This Beta Member price will remain your annual price for as long as you are a member in good standing. If you stop your membership and then want to return, you will need to wait until the doors are open again and pay the new price at that time. I imagine the regular price being about C$600 per year, so this beta price is a significant discount.





I can't wait to get started helping you reach your nutrition and health goals and building this membership with you!



