North of 60° Highland Dance Competition 2024

48 Taylor Rd

Yellowknife, NT X1A 3X2, Canada

Primary - $7/dance
CA$21
PDB, PDB and Highcuts, Fling (4)
Beginner - $9/dance
CA$36
Fling (4), Seann Triubhas (3&1), Lilt (4), Flora (4)
Novice - $9/dance
CA$36
Fling (4), Seann Triubhas (3&1), Lilt (4), Flora (4)
Intermediate - $9/dance
CA$36
Fling (4), Seann Triubhas (3&1), Barracks (4), Laddie (4)
Premier - $9/dance
CA$36
Fling (4), Seann Triubhas (3&1), Village Maid (4), Blue Bonnets (4)
Solo/Duet Choreography
CA$20
Only one member of a duet needs to pay for this.
Group Choreography
CA$30
Only one group member needs to pay for this.
Midnight Fling (Optional)
free
Free event! If family members, teachers, or siblings are participating please select tickets for them. This helps us get an idea of numbers.
Pre-order a printed Program (Optional)
CA$3
If you'd like to pre-order your printed program, please add it to your cart here. You can pick it up at the registration table with your number.
Pre-Premier Workshop (SUNDAY)
CA$20
10:00-11:00am
Premier Workshop (SUNDAY)
CA$20
11:30am-12:30pm
SDAB Surcharge (MANDATORY)
CA$1
You must select this. Failure to do so will invalidate your entry.
Number Fee (MANDATORY)
CA$1
You must select this. Failure to do so will invalidate your entry.
Online Registration Fee (MANDATORY)
CA$5
You must select this. Failure to do so will invalidate your entry.

