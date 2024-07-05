Logo
Welcome to Star Camino 2024!


We invite you to join us for our sixth annual Star-Camino walk. Join us at The Star of the North, Saturday, September 7, 2024.  For details click here https://www.starofthenorth.ca/fundraising/star-camino/ 


Walk to support The Star, or sponsor one of our walkers, or simply donate to support the campaign! With your help we will do the following projects in 2024:

- Give subsidies for people who need support to attend Star 2023/24 programs for retreat and renewal
- Replace bedroom carpets and paint bedrooms on our second floor

- refresh our bedroom with new linens and blankets where needed

- build a pathway from The Star to The Star's greenhouse and garden.


We will also restore funds to our Capital Reserve. Help us reach our goal to raise $35,000. We are grateful for your generous offer of time and donations!

