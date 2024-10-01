Choir Camp 2024 Registration

This registration is subsidized by the choir and generous donors.
The full cost of camp is $150. If you would like to pay the full registration cost, add a donation ($100 or other amount) under Additional Donation below.
Registration Overnight - Unwaged or under-waged
CA$25
This registration is subsidized by the choir and generous donors.
Registration - Not staying overnight, Meals only
CA$25
This registration covers the cost of meals only.
If you are coming for full day(s) or part day(s) and are NOT staying overnight.
