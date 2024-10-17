ASN Padel Tournament

This ticket allows you and a partner to enter the tournament as a doubles team. Compete together against other teams in a fun and competitive atmosphere. Perfect for friends or partners looking to team up and show their skills.
This ticket allows you and a partner to enter the tournament as a doubles team. Compete together against other teams in a fun and competitive atmosphere. Perfect for friends or partners looking to team up and show their skills.
Participant Admission - Solo
CA$40
Coming alone? No problem. This ticket gives you entry to the tournament, and we’ll pair you with another solo player. A great way to meet new people and enjoy the game with a new teammate. Let us handle the matchmaking while you focus on the fun.
Coming alone? No problem. This ticket gives you entry to the tournament, and we’ll pair you with another solo player. A great way to meet new people and enjoy the game with a new teammate. Let us handle the matchmaking while you focus on the fun.
General admission
free
For those who want to enjoy the event from the sidelines. This ticket allows you entry to watch the matches, cheer on the players, and soak up the atmosphere without participating in the tournament.
For those who want to enjoy the event from the sidelines. This ticket allows you entry to watch the matches, cheer on the players, and soak up the atmosphere without participating in the tournament.