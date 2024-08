- At Al Bushra School, the application fee is a crucial step in securing your child's place for the upcoming academic year.

- This fee ensures that administrative processes and resource allocations are efficiently managed.

- This one-time $25 application fee is non-refundable.

- The fee must be paid before submitting the registration form located on our website https://albushraschool.ca/.

- This application is the first step and does not guarantee admission.