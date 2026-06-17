COPY DO NOT USE Transformative Justice for Social Change Leaders: Panel & Reception

About this event
Vancouver, BC V6B 5K3, Canada
In-person general access to panel presentation and light refreshments.
If this price would cause financial hardship, please select the Pay-What-You-Can option.
In-person general access to panel presentation and light refreshments.
These tickets are by a donation amount of your choice, which is not mandatory, but will support us in paying for the cost of the event if you are able.
For organizations or individuals who wish to support our work, please consider purchasing a Sponsorship Ticket, which allows us to offer future events to our community a low-to-no cost.
Virtual attendance -- watch live streaming of panel presentation and participate in online Q&A. The event is free to attend virtually; donations to support the cost of the event are appreciated.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!