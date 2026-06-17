Hosted by

The Inner Activist

About this event

COPY DO NOT USE Transformative Justice for Social Change Leaders: Panel & Reception

580 W Hastings St

Vancouver, BC V6B 5K3, Canada

In-Person General Admission
$30

In-person general access to panel presentation and light refreshments.

If this price would cause financial hardship, please select the Pay-What-You-Can option.

In-Person Pay-What-You-Can General Admission
Free

In-person general access to panel presentation and light refreshments.

These tickets are by a donation amount of your choice, which is not mandatory, but will support us in paying for the cost of the event if you are able.

In-Person Sponsorship Ticket
$250

For organizations or individuals who wish to support our work, please consider purchasing a Sponsorship Ticket, which allows us to offer future events to our community a low-to-no cost.

Virtual Attendance -- Donations Appreciated
Free

Virtual attendance -- watch live streaming of panel presentation and participate in online Q&A. The event is free to attend virtually; donations to support the cost of the event are appreciated.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!