Stanley Park Ecology Society
Fungi, Death, and Decay (October 29, 5:00 - 6:30 pm)
610 Pipeline Rd
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Reduced
CA$28
Reduced price for those with financial barriers. Our Members are also welcome to choose this option.
Standard
CA$34
Fee covers basic program delivery costs
Supportive
CA$40
Fee covers costs and contributes to future public programming
Pay-it-Forward
CA$46
Fee covers costs and covers the ticket of someone with financial barriers
