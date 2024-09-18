Fungi, Death, and Decay (October 29, 5:00 - 6:30 pm)

610 Pipeline Rd

Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada

Reduced
CA$28
Reduced price for those with financial barriers. Our Members are also welcome to choose this option.
Standard
CA$34
Fee covers basic program delivery costs
Supportive
CA$40
Fee covers costs and contributes to future public programming
Pay-it-Forward
CA$46
Fee covers costs and covers the ticket of someone with financial barriers
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing