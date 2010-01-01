Under the Cover 2022

Spend an evening with a Canadian novelist and raise funds to support free adult literacy tutoring in the West Island.





Literacy Unlimited is proud to present Under the Cover, a conversation with a Canadian author about books, the writing process, and topics of interest to the audience.





At each Under the Cover event, a moderator will interview an author for the first part of the evening. At the end of the evening, there will be time for questions to be answered.





Two online Under the Cover Events are scheduled for 2021 and will be on Zoom:

TICKETS NO LONGER AVAILABLE April 13 - Kim Thúy, 2010 Governor General's Literary Award-winning author of Ru, À toi (Yours), mãn, Vi, and Em

Moderator: Jamie Orchard, award-winning journalist; former senior anchor at Global Montreal





TICKETS NO LONGER AVAILABLE April 27 - Barbara Fradkin, award-winning author of multiple mystery and crime novels, including the Amanda Doucette series

Moderator: Trudie Mason, editor, journalist, newscaster, and CJAD newscast anchor





7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. English presentations.

A Zoom link will be sent to all ticket holders in advance.





Tickets

Tickets are $25 for each individual event.

Student tickets are $10.

Donation receipts will be provided for the entire amount of the ticket.

All proceeds will benefit Literacy Unlimited.

The Pointe-Claire independent bookstore Librairie Clio will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of select books by the featured Under the Cover authors to Literacy Unlimited for a limited time. Shop online at store.librairieclio.ca/.

Literacy Unlimited is a community organization in Montreal's West Island dedicated to improving English language literacy through custom-tailored tutoring services and community education, programs, and partnership.



