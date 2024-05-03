Fondation Patrice Bernier
Women's Soccer Canada Game
4750 R. Sherbrooke E
Montréal, QC H1V 3S8, Canada
Suporters - Club Soccer
CA$30
Your ticket will be sent to you a week prior to the event from your soccer club.
Supporters - Club de Soccer - (Seated in first 8 rows)
CA$36
Your ticket will be sent to you a week prior to the event from your soccer club.
Reservation AS LAVAL
CA$30
Your ticket will be sent to you a week prior to the event from your soccer club.
Billet pour U12F ROUGE
CA$36
Your ticket will be sent to you a week prior to the event from your soccer club.
F & F
CA$100
Your ticket will be sent to you a week prior to the event from your soccer club.
Patrice Bernier Book
CA$25
Patrice Bernier biography signed copy!
Patrice Bernier biography signed copy!
FONDATION
CA$100
Your ticket will be sent to you a week prior to the event from your soccer club.
