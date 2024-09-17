Rotary Club Of St. Catharines South Swag Store

Core 365 Polo If you're looking for a polo that feels great even in the warmest conditions, this Performance Piqué Polo is just what you need. It's moisture wicking, so it won't hang heavy when the heat is on. It's also antimicrobial, letting you wear it hard without having to worry about odour. Fabric: 100% polyester pique, 4.1 oz./yd2/140 gsm Moisture wicking, antimicrobial and UV protection performance Matching flat knit collar Heat seal label Tubular

