ROTARY CLUB OF ST CATHARINES SOUTH CHARITABLE TRUST
Rotary Club Of St. Catharines South Swag Store
Royal Blue - Men's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 100% Poly
CA$35
Core 365 Polo
If you're looking for a polo that feels great even in the warmest conditions, this Performance Piqué Polo is just what you need. It's moisture wicking, so it won't hang heavy when the heat is on. It's also antimicrobial, letting you wear it hard without having to worry about odour.
Fabric: 100% polyester pique, 4.1 oz./yd2/140 gsm
Moisture wicking, antimicrobial and UV protection performance
Matching flat knit collar
Heat seal label
Tubular
Core 365 Polo
If you're looking for a polo that feels great even in the warmest conditions, this Performance Piqué Polo is just what you need. It's moisture wicking, so it won't hang heavy when the heat is on. It's also antimicrobial, letting you wear it hard without having to worry about odour.
Fabric: 100% polyester pique, 4.1 oz./yd2/140 gsm
Moisture wicking, antimicrobial and UV protection performance
Matching flat knit collar
Heat seal label
Tubular
Royal Blue - Ring-Spun Piqué Polo - 100% Cotton
CA$30
M&O 7002 Polo
Our heaviest polo shirt weighing in at 11.3oz. The M&O Combed Ring Spun Pique Polo is made from 100% combed & ring spun cotton piqué knit (rougher, textured cotton pattern). Short sleeves, taped shoulder to shoulder. Cover seamed neckline. Double needle topstitch in collar, cuffs and hem. Engineered for best shrinkage control.
11.3 oz., 100% preshrunk ringspun cotton
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Double-needle topstitched collar, cuffs and hem
Quarter-turned body
Tubular
M&O 7002 Polo
Our heaviest polo shirt weighing in at 11.3oz. The M&O Combed Ring Spun Pique Polo is made from 100% combed & ring spun cotton piqué knit (rougher, textured cotton pattern). Short sleeves, taped shoulder to shoulder. Cover seamed neckline. Double needle topstitch in collar, cuffs and hem. Engineered for best shrinkage control.
11.3 oz., 100% preshrunk ringspun cotton
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Double-needle topstitched collar, cuffs and hem
Quarter-turned body
Tubular