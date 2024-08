🌟Join us for an exclusive visit to the DeGrandpre Chait office, a renouned Montreal law firm ⚖️, for a real estate law workshop followed by a networking cocktail. 🏙️💼





Event details:

🗓️ Thursday, April 11th

⏰ 6pm- 9pm

📍800 Boul. René-Lévesque O 26e étage, Montréal, QC H3B 1X9

🎟️ $5.00 refundable upon attendance

👔 Dress code: business casual









🌟Limited spots available, secure yours before it’s too late !