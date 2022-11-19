Welcome to our Progressive 50/50 raffle for the U15 Tier 1 Lethbridge Hurricanes. Our fundraising efforts go to support our team with extra ice time, dryland training and tournament registrations.





Raffle Start Date - Saturday November 19th, 2022

Draw Date - Saturday December 10th, 2022 - 7:00 pm





Raffle Rules:

1. Players must reside in Alberta and be 18 years or older.

2. Tickets are sold online at a rate of $10/ticket

3. Ticket Sales will end Satuday December 10th, 2022 at 7:00pm at the ATB Arena

4. The winner will receive a cash prize of 50% of the ticket sales up to a maximum of $10,000

5. All tickets will be emailed to ticket purchasers by the Registeted Electronic Supplier (Zeffy). A physical ticket will not be mailed out for this draw.

6. The winner will be determined by a random draw utilizing an AGLC registered random number generator

7. The winner will be contacted by phone and email. The winner has 90 days to claim their prize, a second draw from the same number generator will occur after 90 days if the prize goes unclaimed.

8. Draw results will be posted on our facebook page "U15 T1 Hurricanes"





Raffle Licence #620417