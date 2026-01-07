Dance Saskatchewan Inc. Memberships (Draft)

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: October 1
Renews yearly on: October 1
Renews yearly on: October 1
Each group may appoint one person to vote at our AGM.
Renews yearly on: October 1
Each group may appoint one person to vote at our AGM.
Renews yearly on: October 1
Each business may appoint one person to vote at our AGM.
Renews yearly on: October 1
Renews yearly on: October 1
Renews yearly on: October 1
Renews yearly on: October 1
Renews yearly on: October 1
I would like to purchase one (or more) SOCAN License(s) for the use of recorded music, as required by all dance teacher/dance studios at the rate of $80/fiscal year provided to DSI. Note: RE:SOUND licenses are separate and cannot be purchased through DSI at this time.
Renews yearly on: October 1
I would like to become a member of the CDA (Canadian Dance Assembly). I understand that CDA membership is separate from Dance Saskatchewan membership.
The Canadian Dance Assembly is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.
Renews yearly on: October 1
I would like to become a member of the CDA (Canadian Dance Assembly). I understand that CDA membership is separate from Dance Saskatchewan membership.
The Canadian Dance Assembly is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.
Renews yearly on: October 1
I would like to become a member of the CDA (Canadian Dance Assembly). I understand that CDA membership is separate from Dance Saskatchewan membership.
The Canadian Dance Assembly is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.
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