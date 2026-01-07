Dance Saskatchewan Inc.

Offered by

Dance Saskatchewan Inc.

About the memberships

Dance Saskatchewan Inc. Memberships (Draft)

Adult (Voting)
$30

Renews yearly on: October 1

Professional Individual (Voting)
$30

Renews yearly on: October 1

Group (Voting)
$50

Renews yearly on: October 1

Each group may appoint one person to vote at our AGM.

Professional Company (Voting)
$50

Renews yearly on: October 1

Each group may appoint one person to vote at our AGM.

Business (Voting)
$60

Renews yearly on: October 1

Each business may appoint one person to vote at our AGM.

Youth (Ages 12 - 18 - Non-Voting)
$15

Renews yearly on: October 1

Family (Voting)
$40

Renews yearly on: October 1

Family (Non-Voting)
$30

Renews yearly on: October 1

Non-Resident (Non-Voting)
$25

Renews yearly on: October 1

Entandem (Formerly SOCAN and RE:SOUND)
$80

Renews yearly on: October 1

I would like to purchase one (or more) SOCAN License(s) for the use of recorded music, as required by all dance teacher/dance studios at the rate of $80/fiscal year provided to DSI. Note: RE:SOUND licenses are separate and cannot be purchased through DSI at this time.

CDA Student Membership (Non-Voting)
$10

Renews yearly on: October 1

I would like to become a member of the CDA (Canadian Dance Assembly). I understand that CDA membership is separate from Dance Saskatchewan membership.


The Canadian Dance Assembly is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.

CDA Affiliated Dance Artist Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: October 1

I would like to become a member of the CDA (Canadian Dance Assembly). I understand that CDA membership is separate from Dance Saskatchewan membership.


The Canadian Dance Assembly is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.

CDA Affiliated Dance Professional Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: October 1

I would like to become a member of the CDA (Canadian Dance Assembly). I understand that CDA membership is separate from Dance Saskatchewan membership.


The Canadian Dance Assembly is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.

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