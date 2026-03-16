Dancemakers

Hosted by

Dancemakers

About this event

Dance&Freedom

304 Parliament St

Toronto, ON M5A 3A4, Canada

Tier 1 Pricing
$60

$15 per session - This fee is recommended for artists and arts workers, and for those whom price is a barrier

Tier 2
$120

$30 per session - This fee represents a slightly discounted cost and will contribute to some of the costs of the workshop

Tier 3
$180

$45 per session - This fee covers the cost of the entire workshop

Tier 4
$240

$60 per session - This fee helps subsidize the workshop for those who require a Tier 1 ticket. This fee is recommended to those who interested in supporting the artistic practice of others.

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