Neighbourhood Dance Works

Hosted by

Neighbourhood Dance Works

About this event

Dance Commute!

9 Bonaventure Ave

St. John's, NL A1C 5P9, Canada

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U1
Free

Starting at 12:00pm at LSPU Hall join Tendai Mudunge for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 12:30pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D1
Free

Starting at 12:00pm at The Rooms join Vanessa Cardoso-Whelan for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 12:30pm.

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U2
Free

Starting at 12:30pm at LSPU Hall join Melissa Williams for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 1:00pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D2
Free

Starting at 12:30pm at The Rooms join Jenn Edwards for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 1:00pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D3
Free

Starting at 1:00pm at The Rooms join Robyn Breen for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 1:30pm.

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U3
Free

Starting at 1:00pm at LSPU Hall join Vanessa Cardoso-Whelan for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 1:30pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D4
Free

Starting at 1:30pm at The Rooms join Tendai Mudunge for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 2:00pm.

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U4
Free

Starting at 1:30pm at LSPU Hall join Jenn Edwards for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 2:00pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D5
Free

Starting at 2:00pm at The Rooms join Melissa Williams for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 2:30pm.

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U5
Free

Starting at 2:00pm at LSPU Hall join Robyn Breen for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 2:30pm.

Add a donation for Neighbourhood Dance Works

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!