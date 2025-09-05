Hosted by
Starting at 12:00pm at LSPU Hall join Tendai Mudunge for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 12:30pm.
Starting at 12:00pm at The Rooms join Vanessa Cardoso-Whelan for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 12:30pm.
Starting at 12:30pm at LSPU Hall join Melissa Williams for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 1:00pm.
Starting at 12:30pm at The Rooms join Jenn Edwards for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 1:00pm.
Starting at 1:00pm at The Rooms join Robyn Breen for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 1:30pm.
Starting at 1:00pm at LSPU Hall join Vanessa Cardoso-Whelan for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 1:30pm.
Starting at 1:30pm at The Rooms join Tendai Mudunge for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 2:00pm.
Starting at 1:30pm at LSPU Hall join Jenn Edwards for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 2:00pm.
Starting at 2:00pm at The Rooms join Melissa Williams for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 2:30pm.
Starting at 2:00pm at LSPU Hall join Robyn Breen for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 2:30pm.
